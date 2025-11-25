Westside Pizza Brings a Slice of Extra to Richland with New Location Opening

Local owners open new Tri-City location packed with fan favorites, big toppings, and community flavor

RICHLAND, Wash., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Westside Pizza is coming in hot to 1759 George Washington Way, Richland, WA 99354. Starting December 4th, Richland gets a taste of what happens when you ditch the boring pie. Think bold flavor, stacked toppings, and hometown pride. Local owners Sherrie & Alex Zollinger are serving up slices that defy the ordinary. And yes, the ovens are already firing up.

"Richland was more than ready for a pizza place that goes big or goes home," said Sherrie Zollinger, co-owner. "We've loved Westside for years, the flavor, the portions, the no-shortcuts vibe. Now we get to bring that to our community. And trust us, we're showing up with extra cheese and even more heart."

Known for their "more is more" mindset, Westside Pizza doesn't skimp. Richland's menu includes signature pies like The Westside (pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, green peppers, and onions), the fiery Buckin' Buffalo, and the infamous Death By Pizza, a loaded lineup not for the faint of heart. There's also calzones, pastas, saucy wings, fresh salads, and sweet treats to round it out.

"Our expansion into Richland responds to increasing consumer demand for food experiences that deliver both quality and quantity," said Alex Zollinger, co-owner. "Today's customers don't want to choose between great ingredients and generous portions. They want both, and that's exactly what Westside Pizza delivers."

The new location offers dine-in, takeout, and delivery, with online ordering now live at WestsidePizza.com . For more information or to place an order, visit WestsidePizza.com or contact:

Location: 1759 George Washington Way, Richland, WA 99354

Phone: (509) 943-4444

Social Media: Instagram , Facebook

About Westside Pizza

Founded in 1996, Westside Pizza is a fast-growing franchise dedicated to redefining what customers expect from their pizza experience. With 38+ locations and counting, Westside Pizza has built its reputation on generous portions, quality ingredients, and a bold approach to flavor. The brand's "more is more" philosophy extends beyond the pizza. It shows up in community involvement, strong customer service, and local partnerships that support neighborhood fundraisers. Initiatives that are central to the company's values.

