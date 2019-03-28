Westward360 Scales Its Real-Estate-Services Offering by Acquiring Peak Properties' Community Association Division

CHICAGO, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Westward360 (www.westward360.com), a leading real-estate management business, has acquired Peak Properties' Condominium Association Division. Terms were undisclosed.

The addition of the Condominium Association Division adds nearly 1,500 residential units to Westward360's portfolio. Peak Properties is a full-service management and investment firm. Westward360 (www.westward360.com) manages over $3 billion in real estate assets comprised of more than 20,000 units and currently employs roughly 200 people.

The acquisition will also enable Westward360 to scale its offerings and implement game-changing services such as 24x7 customer service and emergency support as well as technology upgrades which will enable an unprecedented customer experience to new and existing clients.

"Peak's clients align with our growth strategy by adding additional scale and allowing us greater ability to leverage efficiencies," said Brent Straitiff, Westward360 CEO. "We'll also be able to increase our investments in customer experience across our entire portfolio. We recently introduced 24-hour customer service to provide a more immediate and 'always on' responsiveness to our clients, who can now get the maximum level of support at any hour of the day or night."

Westward360 provides the highest level of customer support to Chicago real-estate clients by investing in top-notch personnel, state-of-the-art technology and business processes. The company offers full or a la carte services including property management, maintenance, accounting services, construction oversight, sales, leasing and, now, 24-hour level-one support.

"It's perfect timing for us and a perfect home for our condo association clients to be part of this acquisition," Peak Properties' CEO Mike Zucker said. "We've been extremely impressed with Westward360's team, offerings and professionalism throughout this process and this sale allows us to further focus on our core residential and commercial management and leasing."

Contact:

Steve Sapka

305-479-5208

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Westward360 website

SOURCE Westward360

Related Links

http://www.westward360.com

