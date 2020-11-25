Westwin Shares Vital Insights on Cross-border Spending Habits of Chinese Consumers for Black Friday Sales

SHANGHAI, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwin (the "Company"), a tech-driven cross-border marketing company, has shared key findings in its "2020 China Cross-border Consumer Report", just in time for Black Friday as brands are steering their focus to online sales this year.

The cross-border e-commerce market for Chinese consumers remains robust with continued strong growth. Westwin's report shows that female consumers remain the major buyers in families, especially for products in the maternal, baby and male skin care categories. Westwin recommends that brands consider using themes with gender-neutral marketing content or that leans more towards women.

The report also shows that male consumers tend to shop more based on their interests and hobbies, such as goods and services in e-sports, extreme adventure activities, limited edition products and travelling.

Moreover, male consumers are more likely to research what they intend to buy through certain channels, such as consulting on Zhihu - China's equivalent of Quora - watching reviews on the popular video-streaming site Bilibili or joining professional online forums that are exclusive to invited users only. Female consumers often obtain their shopping information from livestreams and posts of online influencers. Female shoppers in first and second tier cities more often utilize overseas platforms such as Farfetch, Matchesfashion and Mytheresa.

Westwin's report portrays the unique traits of various consumer groups in cross-border shopping. To use an example, "small town moms" refers to young mothers living in third and fourth tier cities. Although they often don't have a relatively high income, they do have more disposable income thanks to lower living costs and financial support from parents. Most of them are heavy social media users who enjoy sharing purchases on WeChat of luxury products that they buy overseas.

Another typical consumer group are fathers aged between 35 and 50 living in first and second tier cities. They often do not follow trends, but they value quality of life and prefer niche products. They also retain the hobbies of their youth and are certainly willing to splash out on them.

Single consumers in first and second tier cities such as "e-sports boys", "world adventurers" and "single ladies in their 30s", also regularly shop overseas. This group often do not have plans to get married anytime soon, have stable financial sources, and place much value on their mental wellbeing.

Meanwhile, high-net-worth consumers have distinct preferences. Male millionaires often do not have much desire for shopping but prefer to invest in overseas markets. For high-income households, women are often the primary shoppers in the family and are usually well educated with an overseas academic qualification. In addition to household necessities, they put massive effort into their children's education with many preferring to send their kids to camps or on study tours abroad, which they see as being very helpful for foreign college applications for their kids in the future.

To download the full version of the report, please visit the official Westwin website: https://adstochina.westwin.com/cross-border-consumption-report.shtml

