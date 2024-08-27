Westwind Recovery Awarded on Newsweek America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2024 List

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwind Recovery has been awarded on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statica Inc, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking portal. The awards list was announced on August 7, 2024, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2024 list awards the leading 400 addiction treatment centers in the U.S facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA). For the first time, four region lists were included in the ranking.

The list is based on a national online survey that has over 4,000 medical professionals, administrators, and managers working in addiction treatment centers being invited to recommend leading facilities in their respective U.S. states. Reviews from Google are included as a measure of patient experience. Lastly, accreditation data scores on addiction treatment centers are provided by SAMHSA.

Addiction is challenging and common in the United States of America. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA) national survey, 60% of Americans over the age of 12 years old in 2022 weren't prescribed medical use. Of the 48.7 million individuals had a substance use disorder and of the 168.7 million individuals consumed tobacco, nicotine, illicit drugs, and alcohol.

It is not easy to overcome a complex disease like addiction. According to SAMSHA's survey, several individuals with substance use disorders will seek professional treatment. About 24% of individuals categorized as needing substance abuse treatment received it in 2022.

Despite the grim truth of addiction, there is still hope for Americans struggling with substance use disorders. In 2022, about 71% of adults who perceived they battled a substance use disorder either identified as in recovery or recovered. Receiving the right support is vital.

However, securing the right addiction treatment facility can pose a challenge. According to the data intelligence platform Statista, in the United States, there's more than 17,000 substance abuse facilities. Westwind Recovery in Los Angeles, California is proud to rank as one of them.

Based on the results of the study, Westwind Recovery is honored to be recognized on Newsweek list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2024.

Our JCAHO-accredited center provides a client-centered and holistic approach equipped with comprehensive levels of care, including PHP, IOP, outpatient, aftercare, and virtual options. Our goal is to provide our clients with the best possible outcomes. We strive to continue to be a beacon of hope and healing to our clients and their families. Those interested in reclaiming their lives from addiction and living lives of freedom and possibilities can visit our website at https://westwindrecovery.com/.

