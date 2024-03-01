WESTWOOD ACQUIRES CALIFORNIA-BASED O'DELL ENGINEERING

PLANO, Texas, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood), a nationally renowned design and consulting firm, announced today its acquisition of Northern California-based O'Dell Engineering (O'Dell).

The acquisition of O'Dell supports Westwood's strategy to expand into new regions and grow its existing markets and services. O'Dell is Westwood's inaugural investment in California and brings four new offices in Modesto, Pleasanton, Fresno, and Merced.

"O'Dell's culture and people are a strong complement to Westwood's team. The acquisition expands our geographic reach and the professional services we provide, advancing the capabilities we offer our clients. We look forward to the benefit that this partnership will bring to our clients and employees," says Chief Executive Officer, Bryan P. Powell, PE.

O'Dell complements Westwood's market-leading presence in Public Infrastructure and Land Development and strengthens Westwood's deep reach of service offerings.

O'Dell's President, Dylan Crawford, PLS, reflects on the organization's focus: "We are excited to partner with the Westwood team and to have expanded capabilities for our clients. This partnership allows us to offer more services to our existing client base and more opportunities for our employees. We are very excited to be a part of Westwood and to help the organization grow in California and the surrounding states together as one team."

O'Dell will operate as O'Dell Engineering, a Westwood company, for a period of time and continue to serve clients from their current locations.

Lawson & Weitzen, LLP served as legal counsel to Westwood Professional Services, Inc.

Morrissey Goodale served as exclusive advisor and Morningstar Law Group served as legal counsel to O'Dell Engineering.

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)

Westwood is a leading, award-winning, full-service, professional engineering firm specializing in wind energy , solar energy , energy storage , power delivery , EV infrastructure , commercial , institutional , residential , and public infrastructure projects. Westwood was established in 1972. Through a focus on its people, culture, and clients, Westwood has quickly expanded to serve clients across the nation from multiple US offices. View more Westwood facts.

Awards

In 2023, Westwood placed #12 and #30 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms and Best Firms to Work for lists. Westwood also ranked consistently higher for five consecutive years on the Engineering News Record (ENR) 500 as one of the country's leading design firms. The firm regularly ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

About O'Dell Engineering (O'Dell)

O'Dell Engineering, established in 1994, is an industry leading, Northern California based design firm providing civil engineering, land surveying, landscape architecture, and utility design services to clients throughout California. At its core, the company is focused on meeting client needs, having integrity, developing team players, and producing a quality work product. The result, is a respected company of loyal team members that regularly receives awards and industry recognition such as the PSMJ Circle of Excellence award, Best Places to Work award, and many project design awards from trade organizations such as the American Society of Landscape Architects, the California Parks and Recreation Society, the American Public Works Association, among others.

