WESTWOOD ACQUIRES TEXAS-BASED PELOTON LAND SOLUTIONS

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood), a national multi-discipline engineering firm, announced its acquisition of Texas-based Peloton Land Solutions (Peloton).

The Peloton acquisition supports Westwood's long-term strategy to expand its existing markets and services. Peloton has approximately 200 team members between five offices in Fort Worth, Texas; Frisco, Texas; Austin, Texas; Dallas, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Their people are top of the industry and complement Westwood's strong team," says Westwood's Chief Operations Officer, Bryan P. Powell, PE. "We look forward to the expansion of Westwood and the professional service capabilities we can offer clients."

Peloton provides engineering, surveying, landscape architecture, hydraulics, hydrology, and environmental solutions for public infrastructure, private development, and energy projects. Peloton has received several awards for Best Firms to Work For, Hot Firms, and local top workplace awards.

Peloton's President Richard Payne, PE, reflects on the organization's focus: "We are proud of our team's strong technical background, diverse skillset, and years of experience at all levels. The high-quality work we have done in Texas and Nevada over the last 13 years is proof of that."

Payne continues, "We believe that joining Westwood will give our people many more opportunities to grow and advance their careers. Being able to provide our team with those opportunities is what we value most."  

Westwood's Vice President, Randall P. Pogue, PE, oversees strategy and operations for the firm's Land Division South Region. When the acquisition opportunity presented itself, Pogue felt it was a perfect complement to our existing teams here in the South. He says, "The expertise combined by both companies will provide high-quality service to our clients and advanced opportunities for our teams."

Peloton will operate as Peloton Land Solutions, a Westwood company for a period of time and continue to serve clients from their current locations.

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)
Westwood is a leading, award-winning, full-service, professional civil engineering firm specializing in wind energy, solar energy, energy storage, power delivery, EV infrastructure, commercial, institutional, residential, and public infrastructure projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Through a focus on its people, culture, and clients, Westwood has quickly expanded to serve clients across the nation from multiple US offices. View more Westwood facts.  

Awards
In 2023, Westwood placed #12 and #30 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms and Best Firms to Work for lists. Westwood also ranked consistently higher for five consecutive years on the Engineering News Record (ENR) 500 as one of the country's leading design firms. The firm regularly ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.   

About Peloton Land Solutions
Established in early 2010, Peloton Land Solutions is a growing Texas-based consulting firm with approximately 200 professional engineers, planners, surveyors, scientists, landscape architects, and support personnel in five office locations. Our firm provides comprehensive design services to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, and energy sector clients. Peloton's expertise includes planning, civil engineering, surveying, hydraulics and hydrology, landscape architecture, and environmental science. We offer a complete host of services while maintaining a personal touch and focused dedication on each project.

The foundation for Peloton's continued success can be attributed to our leadership team who represent a variety of backgrounds, education, and professional experience. This team oversees business relationships and general operations of the company, while assuring a unified approach in the delivery of strategic solutions to our clients. With strong technical backgrounds, diverse skills, and years of experience at all levels, our expertise supports the growth and development of our clients' businesses and our company.

