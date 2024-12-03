WESTWOOD ACQUIRES VIRGINIA-BASED BALZER & ASSOCIATES

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood), a nationally renowned design and consulting firm, announced today its acquisition of Virginia-based Balzer & Associates, Inc. (Balzer).

The acquisition of Balzer & Associates aligns with Westwood's vision to expand into new geographic regions while further enhancing our ability to support clients across the nation. This acquisition adds Westwood's four new offices in Virginia, strengthening strategic growth initiatives.

Westwood, a nationally renowned design and consulting firm, announced today its acquisition of Virginia-based Balzer & Associates, Inc.

"Balzer's values align well with Westwood's culture and their exceptional team will add tremendous value to our company. Our focus on expanding our geographic presence and broadening the range of professional services we deliver further elevate our organization. We are excited about the positive impact of this acquisition for our people and clients," says Chief Executive Officer, Bryan P. Powell, PE.

Balzer complements Westwood's market-leading presence in Land Development and strengthens Westwood's deep reach of service offerings.

Balzer's President, Sean Horne, LA, comments, "We are pleased to join forces with the Westwood team to enhance our capabilities and reach further. This partnership enables us to provide a broader range of services to our clients and creates new opportunities for our team. We look forward to being part of Westwood and our future efforts to drive growth as a unified team."

Balzer will operate as Balzer & Associates, a Westwood company, for a period of time and continue to serve clients from their current locations.

Lawson & Weitzen, LLP served as legal counsel to Westwood Professional Services, Inc.

Morningstar Law Group served as legal counsel to Balzer & Associates, Inc.

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)

Westwood is an award-winning, full service, professional engineering firm specializing in wind energy, solar energy, energy storage, power delivery, EV infrastructure, commercial, institutional, residential, and public infrastructure projects. Westwood was established in 1972. Through a focus on its people, culture, and clients, Westwood has quickly expanded to serve clients across the nation. View more Westwood facts.

Awards

In 2024, Zweig Group ranked Westwood nationally at #13 and #40, respectively, on its Hot Firms and Best Firms to Work for lists. Zweig also awarded Westwood one national 1st place award for Marketing Excellence. Westwood was recently recognized as #83 in the ENR Top 500 Firms in 2024. The firm consistently ranks on the industry's top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement in award-winning projects nationwide.

About Balzer & Associates, Inc. (Balzer)

Balzer & Associates was established over 50 years ago. The team consists of creative and resourceful planners, architects, engineers, surveyors, and other talented professionals who know how to bring visions to life. Our team of problem solvers will ensure things are done right with the energy, enthusiasm, and sense of possibility needed to complete land development projects.

SOURCE Westwood Professional Services, Inc.