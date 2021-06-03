Westwood Announces Investment from Endurance Partners to Support Strategic Initiatives

MINNEAPOLIS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Professional Services, Inc. ("Westwood") ("the Company"), a national award-winning AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) firm, today announced that Endurance Partners ("Endurance") ("the firm"), a leading investment group that partners with exceptional management teams for the long term, has made a strategic investment in Westwood. The Company intends to pursue initiatives that support the business long into the future.

"We are excited about this partnership with Endurance, which will provide the deep network of relationships, Board expertise, and financial capital we need to support our strategic plan," said Paul Greenhagen, President and CEO of Westwood. "This move is an important validation of the work that we have done during the past several years to position Westwood for continued success and deliver on the tremendous opportunities we have ahead."

"Westwood is an established leader in multi-discipline professional services for the AEC industry, and we are pleased to invest in and partner with them," said Gerald Parsky, Partner of Endurance. "We look forward to supporting Paul and the executive team in achieving Westwood's vision and expansion into new technologies, services, markets, and geographic locations."

Through the partnership, Westwood will have access to the firm's top senior advisors and business executives, which include Larry Bossidy, former Chairman / CEO of Honeywell and Allied Signal, and Vice Chairman of GE; Mike Burke, former Chairman and CEO of AECOM; Mark Byrne, Founder and former CEO of Basic Chemical Solutions (BCS) and former President of Allied Signal's Fluorine Products Division; and William Harrison, former Chairman and CEO of JP Morgan Chase, all of whom will be joining the Westwood Board of Directors.

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)

Westwood is a leading multi-disciplined AEC industry professional services provider for national wind energy, solar energy, electric transmission, private development, and public infrastructure projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Through a focus on its people, culture, and clients, Westwood has quickly expanded to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. View more Westwood facts.

Awards

In 2020, Westwood placed #4 and #9 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms' and Best Firms to Work for Lists. Westwood also ranked consistently higher three years in a row on the Engineering News Record (ENR) list as a leading design firm in the country. The firm consistently ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

About Endurance Partners

Endurance is an investment group focused on partnering with exceptional management teams for the long term, bringing capital and resources to growing middle market companies, and building and growing those companies over a period of 10 to 15 years. Endurance brings together a world class group of executives with more than 300 years of combined private and public company leadership in the financial services, investment banking, private equity, and industrial sectors.

