Westwood Books Publishing distributes the new poetry of Alan Baxter: "A Second of Eternity"

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan Baxter's poetry attempts to find the elusive Eternal in all the commonplaces of life: An in-depth look at a spiritual mind as it frequently asks where God is during hard times. What the true meaning of existence is, and even a confrontation with Death! This is not our usual Christmas story of grace and redemption, his poems will bring you more than just that!

"The journey will be their reward."

Baxter studied theater intensely at The College of William and Mary and taught theater both at the prep school and college level. He also produced films which won the Shirley Clarke Award at the Huntington Independent Film Festival in Long Island. He spends most of his leisure time in Montreal or New York. As he continued to admire the place, he found a strong sense of spiritual human dignity which inspired him as he wrote this book. He has exposed himself to many different religious, spiritual groups from different faiths.

It is the author's hope that many, after reading this collection of verse, might have a closer relationship with God. Or maybe some might be able to find God in their hectic lives. Hopefully, there may be those who will be able to discover "eternal life" in their day-to-day struggles. There hopefully will be those readers who will have a moment of epiphany after reading these poems. Finally, those who like metaphysical verse, will find delight in the interesting poetic structures and colorful, yet abstract imagery that comes with the territory.

"When you experience dying, you experience that second of eternity forever--------a moment that eclipses both the past and the future."

The book is more than just articulately creative, it is also well crafted and it surely is one you would have a hard time putting down once you start reading.

Get your own copy from Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/Second-Eternity-Alan-Baxter/dp/1643618156/ or at WestwoodBooksPublishing.com: https://www.westwoodbookspublishing.com/books/a-second-of-eternity/

