Westwood Financial Acquires Street Retail Asset Anchored By Amazon In Chicago's Lincoln Park Neighborhood

The location benefits from a dense population of over 500,000 within a 3-mile radius combined with a strong daytime population of over 600,000 and an average household income of over $115,000.

The store is situated across the street from DePaul University, the largest Catholic higher education institution in the country with a total enrollment of over 23,000 students—3,000 of which live on campus. The property is adjacent to the Armitage and Halsted Shopping district, which is comprised of approximately 100,000 square feet of national and local boutique retailers including Bonobos, Warby Park, CorePower Yoga, Starbucks, Orange Theory, MAC, La Colombe, L'Occitane and Lululemon.

Westwood Financial CEO Joe Dykstra commented, "Westwood's acquisition of the Lincoln Park Amazon retail store is representative of not only our desire to increase our urban Chicago footprint, but more importantly, it is indicative of the convergence between online and brick-and-mortar retail and the importance of last mile distribution."

About Westwood Financial

Westwood Financial owns over 70 community shopping centers, primarily-anchored by top-tier grocers, across 26 U.S. markets including Dallas, Phoenix, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Charlotte. Established in 1970 and transformed in 2016, Westwood Financial is headquartered in Los Angeles, with regional offices in Dallas, Atlanta, and Scottsdale. More information is available at www.westfin.com.

