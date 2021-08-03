Westwood Financial Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

"Our Q2 2021 results show that our grocery-anchored portfolio continues to remain strong and resilient." Tweet this

Mark Bratt, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our Q2 2021 results show that our grocery-anchored portfolio continues to remain strong and resilient. Our leasing statistics are at pre-pandemic levels and we are seeing strong leasing velocity; furthermore, we've continued to achieve above expectations on our deferred rent collections." As the transactions environment becomes more competitive, Westwood remains focused on quality, grocery anchored centers in the Southeast. In mid-August, Westwood is anticipating closing on a disposition of a non-strategic asset in the Atlanta MSA. Mr. Bratt stated that he is "confident that 2021 will be a strong year for us as the first half of the year has reaffirmed our belief in our grocery anchored platform and long-term strategy. The executive team and I are committed to generating attractive total investor returns as we exit this unprecedented environment."

About Westwood Financial

Westwood Financial owns over 70 community shopping centers, primarily anchored by top-tier grocers and service and experiential-based tenants across major U.S. markets including Dallas, Phoenix, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Charlotte. Established in 1970, Westwood Financial is headquartered in Los Angeles, with regional offices in Dallas, Atlanta, and Scottsdale. More information is available at www.westfin.com.

Contact:

Miki Antunovich

Vice President – Investor Relations, Tax, Treasury

[email protected]

SOURCE Westwood Financial

Related Links

westfin.com

