Westwood Financial Announces The Launch Of The Hilgard Fund

Westwood Financial announces the launch of the new Hilgard Fund, an open-ended single tenant net lease fund. Tweet this

Scale: Westwood's portfolio and offices in growth markets provides local knowledge and ability to conduct in-depth market research to expertly source real estate investments and execute transactions. Westwood has extensive industry relationships with real estate brokers, commercial banks and loan originators, providing access to a broad array of sources throughout the U.S.

Integrity and experience: Westwood has focused exclusively on real estate investing for 51 years. Its management team has a proven track record gained over numerous market cycles. The company's grocery anchored portfolio only decreased 1% in net operating income in 2020 and is on track to do significantly better this year.

About Westwood Financial

Westwood Financial owns over 73 community shopping centers, primarily anchored by top-tier grocers and service and experiential-based tenants across major U.S. markets including Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Denver, Raleigh, and Charlotte. Established in 1970, Westwood Financial is headquartered in Los Angeles, with regional offices in Dallas, Atlanta, and Scottsdale. More information is available at www.westfin.com.

Contact:

Miki Antunovich

Vice President – Investor Relations, Tax, Treasury

[email protected]

SOURCE Westwood Financial

Related Links

westfin.com

