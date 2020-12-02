Westwood Financial Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Westwood has produced an industry-leading cash rent collections rate. Tweet this

Mark Bratt, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "As we approach the tenth month of the COVID-19 pandemic, Westwood has produced an industry-leading cash rent collections rate, spearheaded a number of initiatives to assist our tenants with the ongoing crisis, and reinstated a significant quarterly distribution that reinforces Westwood's commitment to generating attractive total shareholder returns, despite the uncertain environment. We also expect to close two sales at attractive pricing in the Midwest in Q4 and to reinvest the capital in grocery anchored centers in the Southeast, the Southwest, and the West."

About Westwood Financial

Westwood Financial owns over 70 community shopping centers, primarily anchored by top-tier grocers and service and experience-based tenants across major U.S. markets including Dallas, Phoenix, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Charlotte. Established in 1970 and rolled up in 2016, Westwood Financial is headquartered in Los Angeles, with regional offices in Dallas, Atlanta, and Scottsdale. More information is available at www.westfin.com.

Contact:

Miki Antunovich

Vice President – Investor Relations, Tax, Treasury

[email protected]

SOURCE Westwood Financial

Related Links

westfin.com

