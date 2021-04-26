Westwood Insurance Agency Appoints New Vice President Client Development and Partnerships

WEST HILLS, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Insurance Agency is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Kriby as Vice President, Client Development and Partnerships, responsible for national account management and business development.

"We're thrilled to have Tom on board," said Alan Umaly, President Westwood Insurance Agency. "We have exciting growth plans for our Westwood partners and customers, and Tom's expertise and proven track record for building strong relationships will be integral to our success."

In this role, Tom is responsible for deepening Westwood's current client relationships and serving as the builder partner executive contact. He will also work to diversify the business into new growth channels and help with expanding brand efforts. Kriby's presence in the Southeast will provide further expansion in the region as he oversees Westwood's national reach.

About Tom Kriby

Tom has more than 16 years of sales, actuarial and risk management leadership experience. In his most recent role, Kriby served as Assistant Vice President – National Programs for Universal North America. He's led teams tasked with driving profitable business and growth, and established valuable InsurTech partnerships.

Prior to Universal, Kriby held roles with Benfield Inc., JPMorgan Chase and Tower Hill Insurance Group. He holds a bachelor's of Business Administration from the University of Florida.

About Westwood Insurance Agency

Westwood Insurance Agency is one of the largest personal lines agencies in the United States, having helped nearly half a million people protect what matters most since its founding in 1952. As a full-service agency, Westwood offers a complete array of personal, commercial and surplus lines products. Westwood partners with the world's leading insurance companies to offer its customers choice and competitively priced insurance products. For more information, visit www.WestwoodInsurance.com.

SOURCE Westwood Insurance Agency