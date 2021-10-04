Westwood Insurance Agency Appoints New Vice President of Customer Support

WEST HILLS, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Insurance Agency is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Sokoll as Vice President, Customer Support. In this role, he will oversee Westwood's licensed customer service and retention teams who help customers protect what matters most. From partnering with more than 35 insurance companies to find the right coverage at the most competitive rate, to providing compassionate support and advocacy throughout the claims process, Ben will ensure policyholders continue to receive the superior service they have come to know from Westwood.

"As one of the largest personal lines agencies in the US, we're committed to innovating how we do business and expanding what we offer to our customers," said Alan Umaly, President, Westwood Insurance Agency. "Ben is the right person to deliver on our promise of easy-to-use technology, best-in-class products and a caring human touch."

"I'm excited to join a team of highly-skilled, compassionate people who put our customers first every day," said Ben. "We are grateful to our nearly half a million customers who trust Westwood with their insurance needs year after year."

About Ben Sokoll

Ben joined Westwood in 2014 as Assistant Vice President, Sales. He helped develop Westwood's cutting-edge technology to support a fully digital customer experience and partnered with the country's top insurance carriers to provide a complete line of personal insurance products to customers.

Ben began his career in insurance in commercial oil and gas, then transitioned to personal lines with AAA Texas. Rising through the ranks, he led a call center team and managed brick and mortar stores for AAA. He holds a bachelor's degree in business from the University of North Texas.

About Westwood Insurance Agency

Westwood Insurance Agency is one of the largest personal lines agencies in the United States, having helped nearly half a million people protect what matters most since its founding in 1952. As a full-service agency, Westwood offers a complete array of personal, commercial, and surplus line products. Westwood partners with the world's leading insurance companies to offer its customers choice and competitively priced insurance products. For more information, visit www.WestwoodInsurance.com.

