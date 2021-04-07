Westwood Zeros In On Strategy And Operations With New C-Suite

CEO, Paul Greenhagen , and his team at Westwood have grown the firm's revenues seven-fold during Greenhagen's ten-year tenure, and they show no signs of letting up. "The enhancements we made to our business and organizational structure over the past decade were vital to our success. We strengthened our leadership, affirmed our core values, and our team became aligned with our vision. All of which has prepared us for continued growth. We are excited to enter this next phase for Westwood with strategy and operations at the forefront."

As CSO, Tippie will be responsible for identifying and developing strategic initiatives, leading a comprehensive strategic planning process, and pursuing acquisitions and new business opportunities throughout the organization. Aaron's work will be instrumental in helping the firm achieve greater strategic alignment across business units in the coming years.

Tippie joined Westwood in 2005. In his previous role as Senior Vice President overseeing the Power Division, his work was instrumental in growing Westwood's presence in the power industry. Under Tippie's leadership, Westwood evolved from supporting wind energy with surveying services to serving wind, solar, and power delivery markets with a full range of solutions, supporting clients and their projects nationwide. He has led the expansion of Westwood's Power Division to more than 400 team members.

Tippie looks forward to his Strategy role and believes growth is imperative to support clients and ongoing business success. He says, "Being future-oriented, pushing the boundaries of our own thinking, and finding better ways to respond to the changing world; I can't wait to get started!"

In his new role as COO, Powell will be responsible for the company's operations and serving as an advocate for our divisions, corporate service teams, and other business units. This includes leading the acquisition integration process, oversight of the day-to-day administrative and operational functions of the company, and execution of Westwood's business operations and strategic plans.

Prior to his role as COO, Powell served as Senior Vice President leading Westwood's Land Division. During that tenure, the division experienced a fivefold increase in revenue growth, added a new market (public infrastructure), successfully integrated nine acquisitions, expanded our geographic presence to four new office locations, and added multiple new service offerings.

Powell says, "Our industry is constantly changing, which requires operational flexibility and scalability. At the same time, we have to maintain consistency and high performance within our organization so we can respond quickly for our clients. Westwood's fresh concentration on operations will empower us to achieve greater success as a business, employer, and consultant as we add new divisions and other business units as part of our growth strategy."

Over the past ten years, Westwood has expanded across the country while continuing to invest in maintaining and building a strong culture, attracting and retaining top talent, and providing a great workplace. All, which are the ingredients for delivering the best results to its clients.

"We have so much opportunity moving forward, and we will advance as one very strong team. Better people. Better results," says Greenhagen.

