WESTY SUNGLASSES Introduces the KING Collection: Redefining Eyewear for Discerning Collectors Post this

Harrison's journey began on sun-drenched beaches, where his father's classic shades first captured his imagination. This early fascination evolved into a curated collection of vintage eyewear worn by legends like Steve McQueen, fueling Harrison's vision to create sunglasses that would crown any collection. "As a long-time collector, I noticed that major eyewear companies had stopped developing original innovative sunglasses, so I set out to design something new, the apex of craftsmanship and style." Harrison explains. "With the KING collection, we've created a piece that resonates with those who truly appreciate the artistry of fine eyewear."

Artisanal Excellence Meets Modern Design

The quest for perfection led to Osaka, Japan, where centuries-old traditions harmonize with cutting-edge technology. Here, master artisans meticulously handcraft each pair of WESTY SUNGLASSES from premium TITANIUM, infusing every detail with unparalleled expertise.

Another distinguishing element of WESTY SUNGLASSES is the exclusive lens technology. The advanced polarized lenses are crafted using a proprietary polycarbonate formula that exceeds all US and European standards for safety and durability. These custom lenses not only enhance clarity and reduce glare, but also provide 100% UV protection. The result is a visual experience that brings colors to life with exceptional vibrancy and accuracy, allowing wearers to see the world as it's meant to be seen.

The KING COLLECTION showcases:

Exclusive limited runs of 600 sequentially marked units

Premium TITANIUM frames that are strong, lightweight, and hypoallergenic

Innovative 45-degree GULL-WING hinge system for superior comfort & fit

Exclusive polarized lens technology offering exceptional visual clarity

Bespoke Pelican™ hard-case, storage pouch, and cleaning cloth

The KING design (Patent Pending) was developed in collaboration with Emmy Award-winning designer Andy Logan (AWOL, BMW Designworks, Frog Design). The collection is also the first eyewear globally to feature our exclusive lens technology, developed in partnership with MAXIMUS Optic.

A New Standard in Premium Eyewear

WESTY SUNGLASSES celebrates the art of creating precious, sought-after rarities. Each pair stands as a testament to premium eyewear, appealing to serious collectors and connoisseurs who demand nothing but the best.

To secure your piece of this groundbreaking collection and experience the innovative design and exceptional craftsmanship that defines WESTY SUNGLASSES visit www.westysunglasses.com.

About WESTY SUNGLASSES:

WESTY SUNGLASSES is a Bay Area-based premium eyewear brand dedicated to creating iconic sunglasses. Our mission is to create the ultimate collector's item and set a new standard in eyewear by blending timeless style, Japanese craftsmanship, and modern technology.

Contact Information:

WESTY SUNGLASSES

[email protected]

415-231-4683

WWW.WESTYSUNGLASSES.COM

SOURCE WESTY SUNGLASSES