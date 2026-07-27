WET BRUSH® AND BRATZ® TEAM UP FOR A FIERCE NEW COLLECTION

The iconic Bratz girls inspire a bold new lineup of Wet Brush® Original Detangler® and Mini Detangler® Kits, designed to make every brush stroke a statement.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to brush in style. Wet Brush®, the leader in gentle detangling and #1 Brush in the USA, is teaming up with Bratz®, the fashion dolls known for their passion for fashion, unapologetic confidence, and trend-setting style, for a limited-edition collection that celebrates individuality, self-expression, and iconic beauty moments. The Wet Brush® x Bratz Collection debuts July 1st, featuring four unique full-size Original Detangler® Kits inspired by fan-favorite Bratz characters Yasmin, Cloe, Jade, and Sasha. Each kit includes a character-inspired full size Original Detangler® paired with coordinating accessories that capture the bold fashion, confidence, and personality that define the Bratz brand. Retailing for $17.99 each, the brushes will be available starting July 27, 2026, at WetBrush.com and on Amazon; and later this year at Ulta Beauty, Walmart, and Sally Beauty.

Wet Brush x Bratz

The limited-edition collection pairs the beloved Wet Brush® Original Detangler® with bold Bratz-inspired designs that bring fashion-forward energy to everyday hair care. The Wet Brush® Original Detangler® features exclusive IntelliFlex® bristles that gently glide through knots and tangles, reducing breakage by up to 55%*. Designed for all hair types and textures, the brush works on both wet and dry hair while remaining gentle on strands and scalp for a comfortable brushing experience. Whether you're getting ready for the day or creating your next signature look, these brushes make detangling effortless while serving serious style.

"Bratz has always encouraged fans to embrace their individuality and express themselves through fashion and beauty," said Rachel Pollak, Wet Brush. "This collaboration combines the confidence and creativity of Bratz with the performance consumers know and love from Wet Brush®, creating a collection that's as functional as it is fun."

The collaboration will expand later this year with Mini Original Detangler® + 4 Elastic Kits inspired by each character, launching in September and retailing for $8.44 exclusively at Walmart. From bold fashion moments to effortless detangling, the Wet Brush® x Bratz Collection brings together two beloved brands to help fans express their unique style with every brush stroke. For more information on the collection, visit WetBrush.com.

*Compared to leading competitive brush

About Wet Brush:

Wet Brush has been delivering tangle-free, healthier-looking hair with less breakage for over 20 years. Created in the professional channel, Wet Brush has a brush for every hair type and continues to bring innovative hair solutions to consumers in over 75 countries worldwide. Wet Brush is the #1 Brush and #1 Detangler in the USA.

www.wetbrush.com

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA's portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™,Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA's Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Ninjombie™, Wonder Factory ™, DohKins™, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation®. To learn more, visit www.mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Wet Brush