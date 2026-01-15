Wet Brush® Launches the Frizz-Free Detangler, an Innovative Brush Designed to Tackle Frizz Anywhere

Advanced, patent-pending ionic infusion technology delivers smoother, sleeker hair

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wet Brush, the iconic detangling brand the #1 detangling hairbrush brand* trusted by millions worldwide, introduces its latest innovation: the Wet Brush® Frizz-Free Detangler Brush, a first-of-its-kind brush powered by patent-pending ionic infusion technology designed to visibly reduce frizz, flyaways, and static—no matter the forecast.

Designed for hair affected by humidity and dry air, the Wet Brush Frizz-Free Detangler helps de-frizz hair, making it smooth and sleek. When brushing dry hair, the patent-pending material infused into the brush pad releases negative ions that neutralize positive charges in the hair. This process allows neighboring strands to draw together, resulting in more uniform hair alignment, enhanced shine, and a visibly smoother finish.

"The Wet Brush Frizz-Free Detangler combines our iconic detangling performance with advanced ionic technology to solve one of consumers' biggest hair frustrations, frizz," said Rachel Pollack, Senior Director of Brand Marketing, Wet Brush. "Getting rid of frizz has never been easier. You can now simply brush it away."

Built on Wet Brush's trusted detangling heritage, the Frizz-Free Detangler Brush features its signature ultra-soft IntelliFlex® bristles that glide through hair for up to 55% less breakage*. Its larger brush head covers more surface area for faster detangling and enhanced smoothing. Thoughtfully designed water-drop shaped holes on the back of the brush are both functional and innovative, allowing for reduced pressure on the scalp, and better dispersal of ions through slight airflow when brushing.

Designed for everyday use and unpredictable climates, the Wet Brush Frizz-Free Detangler Brush effortlessly detangles and reduces frizz in a single step—anytime, anywhere.

Wet Brush Frizz-Free Detangler Brush is now available for consumers in the U.S. to shop on www.wetbrush.com, TikTok Shop, and at major retailers in-store and online nationwide.

About Wet Brush:

Wet Brush has been delivering tangle-free, healthier-looking hair with less breakage for over 20 years. Created in the professional channel, Wet Brush has a brush for every hair type and continues to bring innovative hair solutions to consumers in over 75 countries worldwide.

