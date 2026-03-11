Wet Brush® Partners with Hill House Home on Limited-Edition Hairbrush and Accessory Collection

The exclusive collaboration blends Wet Brush® with Hill House Home's signature romantic style, designed to elevate your everyday routine.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wet Brush®, the #1 detangling brush brand trusted by professional stylists and consumers alike, announces an exclusive, limited-edition collaboration with Hill House Home, the lifestyle brand known for its feminine style and signature prints launching on March 22nd.

The curated assortment includes the cult-classic Original Detangler brush, known for its IntelliFlex® bristles and effortless detangling technology, alongside everyday accessories including silk scrunchies, headbands and claw-clips, all adorned with Hill House Home's signature prints.

Wet Brush x Hill House Home

"Our partnership with Hill House Home perfectly embodies the magic that can happen when beautiful design meets an everyday essential," said Rachel Pollak, Senior Director, Brand Marketing at Wet Brush®. "We believe brushing your hair and getting ready for the day can be joyful. This collection of accessories and brushes adorned with Hill House Home prints, does just that."

Known for romantic prints and feminine silhouettes, Hill House Home designs and creates quality pieces that bring beauty and joy to everyday rituals.

"We've always believed that getting dressed can shift how you feel and partnering with Wet Brush® is a natural extension of that philosophy," said Nell Diamond, Founder and CEO, Hill House Home. "Haircare is part of your daily ritual and we loved the idea of bringing our prints and a sense of femininity to something you reach for every single day. Whether it's a romantic floral brush sitting on your vanity or a silk scrunchie tossed in your bag, these are the little details that make everyday routines feel special."

With price points ranging from $9.99 - $17.49, the collection features a variety of patterns from the classic gingham and trellis motifs to the iconic romantic florals and signature stripes.

The limited-edition Wet Brush® x Hill House Home collection will be available on March 22nd at ulta.com, in Ulta stores nationwide, wetbrush.com and hillhousehome.com.

About Wet Brush ® :

Wet Brush® has been delivering tangle-free, healthier-looking hair with less breakage for over 20 years. Created in the professional channel, Wet Brush® has a brush for every hair type and continues to bring innovative hair solutions to consumers in over 75 countries worldwide.

About Hill House Home

Hill House Home is a lifestyle brand reimagining everyday rituals through timeless design. Founded in 2016, the brand began with bedding and has since expanded into ready to wear, accessories, baby, and home. Known for its proprietary Nap Dress and romantic, heritage inspired aesthetic, Hill House Home blends comfort and polish in pieces designed to be worn and lived in for years. With an emphasis on thoughtful craftsmanship, quality fabrics, and accessible luxury, the brand creates items that feel both special and effortless, inviting customers to find beauty in the everyday.

