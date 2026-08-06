Wet Brush and Hill House Home Reunite for a Second Limited-Edition Collaboration

The highly anticipated collaboration debuts all-new timeless prints across Wet Brush's iconic haircare essentials.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wet Brush, the #1 hairbrush brand trusted by professional stylists and consumers alike, announces the return of its collaboration with Hill House Home, the lifestyle brand known for its timeless prints and reimagining everyday rituals through thoughtful design. Following the success of their first collection, the brands reunite for a second limited-edition assortment featuring the Original Detangler brush, silk scrunchies, headbands, and claw clips. Priced from $9.99 to $17.49, the collection will be available beginning August 9th online at Ulta Beauty, WetBrush.com and HillHouseHome.com. It will be available for a limited time in all Ulta Beauty stores nationwide beginning Sunday, 8/23.

Wet Brush x Hill House

This newest rendition blends beauty and function, bringing a fresh take on Hill House Home's signature prints to Wet Brush's cult-favorite brushes and accessories, transforming everyday essentials into something you'll be excited to leave on your vanity each morning. The curated assortment includes the cult-classic Original Detangler brush, known for its IntelliFlex bristles and effortless detangling technology, alongside everyday accessories such as silk scrunchies, headbands, and claw clips, all dressed in Hill House Home's prints.

"Our first collaboration with Hill House Home resonated with our community in a way that made bringing it back an easy decision," said Rachel Pollak, Senior Director, Brand Marketing at Wet Brush. "This second collection captures that same magic, beautiful design meeting an everyday essential, with a fresh set of prints our customers are going to love."

"We're thrilled to bring this collaboration back for a second collection that brings our newest signature prints to Wet Brush's everyday essentials," said Nell Diamond, Founder and CEO at Hill House Home.

The limited-edition collection pairs Hill House Home's signature prints with Wet Brush's innovative haircare essentials and accessories, creating pieces that are as beautiful as they are functional.

For more information on the collection, visit Ulta.com, WetBrush.com and HillHouseHome.com.

About Wet Brush: Wet Brush has been delivering tangle-free, healthier-looking hair with less breakage for over 20 years. Created in the professional channel, Wet Brush has a brush for every hair type and continues to bring innovative hair solutions to consumers in over 75 countries worldwide. Follow the brand for the latest updates @thewetbrush.

About Hill House Home: Hill House Home is a lifestyle brand reimagining everyday rituals through timeless design. Founded in 2016, the brand began with bedding and has since expanded into ready to wear, accessories, baby, and home. Known for its proprietary Nap Dress and romantic, heritage inspired aesthetic, Hill House Home blends comfort and polish in pieces designed to be worn and lived in for years. With an emphasis on thoughtful craftsmanship, quality fabrics, and accessible luxury, the brand creates items that feel both special and effortless, inviting customers to find beauty in the everyday.

SOURCE Wet Brush