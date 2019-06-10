Wet Cement Announces the Launch of Career Excel--the Premier Online Leadership Training Program for Women

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wet Cement, a strategic provider of integrated training, consulting, speaking and coaching services, today announced the launch of Career Excel. Backed by principles of psychology and neuroscience, Career Excel was designed for women by two successful career women—Jennifer Willey and Hira Ali—who combined 35+ years of coaching, training and professional experience with the latest research to build a program of unparalleled depth. Their mission is to make leadership development affordable, accessible and actionable for women around the world.

Career Excel

Career Excel is a 12-week e-learning curriculum focused on 18 topics typically challenging for female professionals, including Self-Advocacy & Promotion, Building Your Personal Board of Directors, Self-Coaching Using Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP), Confidence Killers, Modern Presenting and many more.

Participants learn through "Insights-to-Action" Masterclasses and downloadable activities, to apply what they've learned to their own lives and build a personalized roadmap. Live, weekly group coaching and Q&A sessions address real workplace challenges. Through the Career Excel global network, like-minded women will support and guide each other with the help of the Coaches.

Jennifer Willey, Wet Cement CEO and co-developer of Career Excel, said, "Our research and experience indicate most women struggle to balance work, family, friends, sleep and fitness, and can't find the time—or the money—to travel to a three-day program costing thousands of dollars. That's why we designed Career Excel to be a convenient, affordable way for women to learn, grow and connect from the comfort of their couch."

Leadership trainer, author of Her Way To The Top and co-developer of Career Excel, Hira Ali, adds: "Informed by proprietary research, our curriculum addresses universal career challenges holding women back from maximizing their success. This valuable resource will help women develop new skills and create an achievable roadmap for advancement."

Career Excel is available now for the discounted introductory price of $450. To register for the program or find out more, please visit: www.CareerExcel.US/.

Wet Cement is also proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Presidents Educational Organization (WPEO), a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

ABOUT CAREER EXCEL

Career Excel is the most comprehensive online leadership training program available for women. Designed by two career women for the benefit of career women globally, this accessible 12-week curriculum covers a broad range of topics and provides support via live weekly coaching calls, downloadable activities and the Career Excel global network. To discover how Career Excel can empower you or your team, please visit: www.CareerExcel.US/.

ABOUT WET CEMENT

Launched in 2017, Wet Cement supports business growth by training teams in sales, communication and marketing strategy; customizing leadership development and gender equality programs through its signature Advance Women At Work brand; and driving bottom-line results through business innovation. The company's range of expertise encompasses a wide variety of industries and disciplines, from technology, digital media, health and wellness, to advertising, marketing and communications. Wet Cement is certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).To discover how Wet Cement can help your company meet its business goals, please visit www.wet-cement.com.

ABOUT WBENC

WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

