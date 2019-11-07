Wet Cement Partners with Non-Profit Working for Women to Help Raising HOPE Members Achieve Their Potential

MATAWAN, N.J., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of women helping women during this season of gratitude, three NY/NJ Metro organizations are joining forces for good. Wet Cement and Working for Women are teaming up to help women who have previously been in the criminal justice or social service system gain the skills they need to achieve economic independence. The partnership kicks off with a workshop for Raising HOPE entitled Understanding and Overcoming Imposter Syndrome on November 13, 2019 in Kingston, NY.

Wet Cement CEO and Founder Jennifer Willey will present strategies to Raising HOPE's participants that help them overcome and manage internal barriers and realize their goals. Raising HOPE, a Working for Women nonprofit partner, gives women the tools they need to become financially and emotionally independent. The organization's unique women-to-women mentoring program aims to reduce the chances that women will re-enter the social service or criminal justice systems. Working for Women's corporate members are committed to sharing expertise and financial contributions towards building skills and knowledge needed by underserved women to enter or re-enter the workforce.

"When you invest in women, you empower women to build a better life for themselves and their families. Women have a proven track record of investing back into their families and their communities. We are looking for more businesses like Wet Cement to join our efforts and help us elevate women to economic independence," explained Beth Bengtson, Working for Women founder and CEO.

"This program is a personal passion project that unites mission, commitment and partnership to make a difference," said Jennifer Willey, Wet Cement Founder and CEO. "I am truly honored to help Raising HOPE's women rediscover their inherent self-worth so they can own their voice and future with confidence. In joining forces with Working for Women, we can be more effective in our corporate giving than by doing so alone."

Working for Women's (W4W) vision is for all women to achieve economic independence. This is pursued through a dual mission to elevate women in the workforce AND enable businesses to be a force for social good. W4W facilitates relationships between businesses committed to affecting social change for women with nonprofits focused on supporting the success of underserved women in the workforce. Through the W4W model, businesses provide financial and skill-based contributions so nonprofits can expand their capacity to serve more women. Working for Women is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Visit us at www.workingforwomen.org .

Founded in 2017, Wet Cement offers a full suite of speaking, training, coaching and consulting services designed to empower people, teams and organizations to be fearless at work and in life so together we can achieve our potential. The company supports business growth by training teams in sales, communication and marketing strategy; customizing leadership development and gender equality programs through its signature Advance Women At Work brand; and driving bottom-line results through business innovation. Wet Cement delivers value through data-driven insights and 1:1 personalized work that transforms behaviors and drives positive change. The company is certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation's largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the U.S. To discover how Wet Cement can help your company meet its business goals, please visit www.wet-cement.com .

Raising HOPE gives women the tools they need to become financially and emotionally independent. Its unique women to women mentoring program aims to reduce the chances that women will re-enter the social service or criminal justice systems. For more information, visit https://www.ulsterunitedway.org/raising-hope/.

