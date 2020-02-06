Wet Cement to Launch Advance Women at Work™ in Japan to Accelerate Gender Equality

MATAWAN, N.J., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wet Cement, a U.S.-based consulting firm that provides global training, coaching and keynote speaking services, announced today that its Gender Equality practice, Advance Women at Work™, will launch in Japan later this year in support of the country's "Womenomics" policy. In 2013, Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe introduced "Womenomics" to prioritize women's economic empowerment. Yet, according to a 2018 Reuters Corporate Survey, only one tenth of Japanese firms employ 10% or more women in management positions.

Advance Women at Work Japan: Workshop delivered at Credit Saison's Headquarters in Tokyo. Advance Women at Work Japan Advisor, Yuko Furiuchi

Wet Cement's Advance Women At Work™ Japan accelerates gender equality with culturally relevant training designed to transform female talent into high-performing, fearless leaders. The curriculum addresses and solves for primary barriers stunting women's professional growth by focusing on five key pillars: Confidence, Communication, Connections, Control and Courage. The program also provides gender equality workshops to help develop "Modern Male Leaders" and Inclusivity Training to help executives and Human Resources teams build collaborative cultures.

Yuko Furiuchi, President & CEO of Comexposium Japan, is the local country Advisor for the launch of Advance Women At Work™ Japan. As one of the country's youngest female CEOs, Ms. Furiuchi is a champion of "Womenomics" and an inspiration to women across cultures. She will play a critical role in shaping the program to be culturally relevant and sensitive, while still staying true to the core principles of the curriculum. Ms. Furiuchi will also help guide the Advance Women At Work™ Japan program debut at the first-ever Inclusivity Summit held during ad:tech 2020. This event-within-an-event will feature two full days of world-class programming (including workshops, panels and keynotes), and networking opportunities for both women and men.

Wet Cement's Founder and CEO, Jennifer Willey, shared her vision for the program: "Over the last several years I've partnered with a number of Japanese companies to advance gender equality and promote women's empowerment. Leading training, keynotes and consulting engagements for innovative companies like Comexposium, Credit Saison and KPI Solutions has been eye-opening. It is incredibly fulfilling to see how a dedicated effort can help tip the scales, little by little, to balance out gender equality abroad. Launching Advance Women At Work™ Japan is a natural next step to elevate career women by empowering them with the tools they need to succeed. Given what Yuko has achieved as a young Japanese career woman, she has the experience and commitment to carry our mission forward."

Adds Ms. Furiuchi, "Helping to Advance Women At Work™ in Japan is an honor. I understand how challenging it can be for Japanese women to enter the workforce and rise into leadership positions. Those challenges became my own call to action. Advancing Women At Work in Japan isn't just something we should do—it's something we must do to evolve as a culture and develop the next generation of purpose-driven business leaders."

To learn more about how Advance Women at Work can help your organization cultivate a more collaborative and empowered culture, visit AdvanceWomenAtWork.com.

About Wet Cement

Founded in 2017, Wet Cement offers a full suite of speaking, training, coaching and consulting services designed to empower people, teams and organizations to be fearless at work and in life so together we can achieve our potential. The company supports business growth by training teams in sales, communication and marketing strategy; customizing leadership development and gender equality programs through its signature Advance Women At Work™ brand; and driving bottom-line results through business innovation. Wet Cement delivers value through data-driven insights and 1:1 personalized work that transforms behaviors and drives positive change. The company is certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation's largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the U.S. To discover how Wet Cement can help your company meet its business goals, please visit www.wet-cement.com.

