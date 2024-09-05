WET N WILD BEAUTY LAUNCHES NEW LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION INSPIRED BY DISNEY TIM BURTON'S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- wet n wild Beauty is pleased to announce an enchanting new collaboration with Disney, celebrating the launch of a limited-edition collection for Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. This highly anticipated collaboration draws inspiration from the iconic film and its beloved characters – Disney's Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and more. The wet n wild Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas collection is a celebration of vibrant colors, innovative formulas, and skin-nourishing ingredients, designed to captivate both makeup aficionados and Disney lovers alike.

The wet n wild limited-edition beauty collection for Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas launches on August 30.

The collaboration builds on wet n wild's lively collaborations with Disney, arriving just in time for Halloween and holiday festivities. It perfectly resonates with wet n wild's alternative audience and their passion for nostalgic, trendsetting offerings and continues to captivate the market and generate excitement among fans.

The wet n wild limited-edition collection for Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas features exciting breakthrough makeup innovations that include a tubing mascara, glitter body illuminator, and sticky serum primer. The full collection will be available in-store and online at key retailers, including:

Additionally, the wet n wild limited-edition collection for Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas PR box ($85) will be available online at wetnwildbeauty.com, Amazon.com, and Ulta.com – a limited-edition set featuring select items from the collection.

FACE

Blushlighter Palette, $9.99

Dual-Ended Contour Stick, $9.99

Translucent Primer + Finishing Powder, $9.99

Sticky Serum Primer, $9.99

EYE

Matte Liquid Eyeliner, $7.99

Shimmer Liquid Eyeliner (2 shades), $7.99

Eye & Face Palette, $9.99

2 Piece Multistick Set, $9.99

Tubing Mascara, $7.99

LIP

Lip & Cheek Color (3 shades), $7.99

Color Changing Lip Oil (2 shades), $7.99

SKIN

Glitter Body Illuminator, $9.99

ACCESSORIES

Makeup Bag, $17.99

About wet n wild:

For over 40 years, wet n wild® has kept its promise to be the trusted beauty destination for all beauty lovers, inclusive of all age, ethnicity, skin color, and economic status. As trendsetters in color and leaders in package design, no other brand delivers a better product for a better price. A division of Markwins Beauty Products located in the heart of Los Angeles, California, wet n wild® continues to be the top-selling value brand in North America by balancing accessibility and quality – giving everyone the confidence and freedom to express themselves.

About Markwins:

Based in Los Angeles, California, Markwins Beauty Brands is a global leader in color cosmetics, cosmetic accessories, and beauty collections. Founded by CEO Eric Chen over 35 years ago, the privately held company is recognized as a Top 20 purveyor in the global cosmetic industry. With over 5,000 employees, Markwins brands cater to and reach consumers of all ages, ethnicities, economic statuses, and skin tones. The Markwins brand portfolio includes wet n wild, Physicians Formula, LORAC, Bonne Bell, Lip Smacker, The Color Workshop, The Color Institute, Black Radiance, and POP, amongst many other internal brands and licensing deals. Markwins brands can be found in over 50,000 retail outlets including Department, Specialty, Mass, Drug, and Food Stores, and are available in more than 60 countries, spanning 6 continents.

