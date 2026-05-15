Wet Noses Brings 5lb Organic Grain-Free Peanut Butter Banana Crunchy Treats to Costco.com

MONROE, Wash., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wet Noses, known for its commitment to human grade dog treats, is expanding its reach with a new 5lb bag of Organic Grain-Free Crunchy Baked Peanut Butter Banana dog treats, now available exclusively at Costco.com. Crafted with just five certified organic ingredients, this recipe brings together real house-made peanut butter and bananas, gently oven baked in Wet Noses' own kitchens to bring out natural flavor, aroma, and a satisfying crunch that dogs love.

Wet Noses Organic Grain-Free Peanut Butter Banana 5lb Human Grade Dog Treats

The Peanut Butter Banana recipe is a timeless combination; simple, wholesome, and made with only organic ingredients you can actually recognize. No fillers, no surprises, just a clean recipe made for everyday treats, whether it is training, rewarding, or simply celebrating the bond between you and your dog.

"Bringing this 5lb format to Costco.com reflects where we see the pet category continuing to evolve," said Roel Cruz, VP of Sales and Marketing at Wet Noses. "Today's pet parents are looking for real value without compromising on ingredient quality. This launch pairs one of our most loved recipes with a format designed for everyday treating, delivering the convenience families need and the organic, human grade quality they expect from our brand."

As with all Wet Noses products, these Crunchy Baked Treats are oven baked in the company's WSDA human grade certified, SQF audited kitchen in Washington State. The 5lb resealable bag is designed for households that make treats part of their daily routine, with no corn, no wheat, no soy, and zero artificial additives. Made for the moments that matter most. Best Friend. Best Food.

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SOURCE Wet Noses Inc.