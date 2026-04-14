Wet Noses Expands Soft Baked Treat Line with Two New Recipes

The human grade dog treat brand introduces Peanut Butter Berry and Superfoods recipes made with real, recognizable ingredients.

MONROE, Wash., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wet Noses, known for its commitment to human grade dog treats, is expanding its Soft Baked Treats line with two new recipes: Peanut Butter Berry and Superfoods. The Peanut Butter Berry recipe is a playful take on the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches we all know and love, combining rich, house made peanut butter with real berries for a soft baked treat dogs adore. The Superfoods recipe features a rainbow of nutrient rich ingredients, including spinach, sweet potato, flaxseed, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries, giving your dog a daily boost of wholesome goodness that you would want for yourself.

Wet Noses Soft Baked Dog Treats, Peanut Butter Berry with Superfoods, Natural and Human Grade

"Adding Peanut Butter Berry and Superfoods to our Soft Baked line brings even more flavor and nutrition to our lineup," said Roel Cruz, VP of Sales and Marketing at Wet Noses. "We focus on real, nutrient-dense ingredients and produce our treats in a human-grade facility—delivering the soft-baked texture dogs love."

As with all Wet Noses products, these new Soft Baked Treats are oven baked in the company's WSDA human grade certified, SQF audited kitchen in Washington State, made with thoughtfully sourced ingredients and zero fillers or artificial flavors. The treats come in convenient, resealable pouches designed to help keep treats fresh while making them easy for pet parents to store or take on the go. Wet Noses products are available online at wet-noses.com and through independent pet specialty retailers. Best Friend. Best Food. Softer and fresher than ever.

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SOURCE Wet Noses Inc.