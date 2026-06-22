Wet Noses Introduces Purrks, Bringing Human Grade Standards to Cat Treats

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Wet Noses Inc.

Jun 22, 2026, 12:00 ET

MONROE, Wash., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wet Noses, a leader in human grade dog food and treats, is expanding its commitment to quality with the launch of Purrks, a new line of crunchy cat treats made with real ingredients and held to the same human grade standards trusted by dog parents for decades.

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Purrks is available in convenient, resealable 4 oz and 8 oz bags. From left to right: Chicken Crunchies, Beef Crunchies, and Catnip Crunchies.
Purrks is available in convenient, resealable 4 oz and 8 oz bags. From left to right: Chicken Crunchies, Beef Crunchies, and Catnip Crunchies.

Made in Wet Noses' own Washington kitchens, Purrks features real meat as the first ingredient and thoughtfully selected recipes designed to deliver both taste and nutrition. Crafted with ingredients including chicken, beef, bone broth, and catnip, the treats help support everyday wellness while providing the irresistible crunch cats love.

The new line includes three crave-worthy recipes:

  • Catnip Crunchies
  • Chicken Crunchies
  • Beef Crunchies

Like all Wet Noses products, Purrks is baked in the company's own kitchens, giving the brand full control over ingredient sourcing, production, and quality from start to finish.

"For too long, cat parents have had limited options when it comes to treats made with the same transparency and quality standards they expect for the rest of their pets' nutrition," said Roel Cruz, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Wet Noses. "With Purrks, we're bringing our human grade philosophy to cats by creating treats made with real ingredients and a standard pet parents can feel good about."

The launch of Purrks marks the next chapter in Wet Noses' mission to raise the standard for pet nutrition. By extending its human grade commitment beyond dogs, the company continues to deliver products made with care, transparency, and ingredients pet parents can trust.

Little Bites. Big Purrs.

Purrks will be available online on Wet-Noses.com, Chewy, Amazon and Petco.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Wet Noses Inc.

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