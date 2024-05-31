Wet Pet Food Market size is set to grow by USD 10.54 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in pet ownership to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wet pet food market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.54 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.66% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wet Pet Food Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Cat food, Dog food, and Others), Distribution Channel (Pet-specialty stores and vet clinics, Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Convenience stores, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Beaphar Beheer BV, C and D Foods Ltd., Champion Petfoods Holding Inc., Clearlake Capital Group L.P., Colgate Palmolive Co., Darling Ingredients Inc., De Haan Petfood, FirstMate Pet Foods, Freshpet Inc., Harringtons Pet Food, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Phelps Pet Products, Schell and Kampeter Inc., Simmons Foods Inc., Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, VAFO Group a.s., Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd., Evangers Dog and Cat Food Co. Inc., and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The customized wet pet food market is expanding as pet owners prioritize individual nutritional needs for their pets. Vendors like Nestle's Purina offer tailor-made solutions through their Just Right brand, using data on age, breed, and medical history. This personalized approach caters to specific dietary requirements, taste preferences, and caloric needs, driving growth in the global wet pet food market.

The wet pet food market is experiencing significant growth, driven by consumer preferences for convenient and palatable options. Dogs and cats are the primary focus of this market, with a diverse range of products available. Digestibility and nutritional value are key concerns for pet owners, leading to the development of high-quality, protein-rich formulas.

Customizable offerings, such as grain-free and low-calorie options, cater to various pet health needs. Brands are also focusing on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging to attract environmentally-conscious consumers. The trend towards premium and organic pet food continues, with many pet owners willing to pay a premium for these offerings. Overall, the wet pet food market is dynamic and evolving, with innovation and consumer demand driving growth.

Market Challenges

The global wet pet food market faces a significant challenge due to increasing product recalls. These recalls negatively impact revenue streams and consumer trust, potentially leading to lawsuits and compensation costs. For instance, Nestle Purina PetCare's December 2022 recall of its Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat wet dog food was due to a labeling mistake.

recall of its Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat wet dog food was due to a labeling mistake. Mislabeled cans of Purina ONE True Instinct Tender Cuts in Gravy with Genuine Turkey and Venison were mistakenly sold as PPVD EN Low Fat. Although safe, this mislabeled diet is not suitable for dogs requiring prescription PPVD EN Low Fat diets. Such recalls can hinder wet pet food sales and market growth during the forecast period.

The wet pet food market faces several challenges. Procurement of high-quality ingredients is a significant issue, especially for customized formulas. On the other hand, maintaining the freshness and preserving the nutritional value of the food during storage and transportation is a major concern. The cost of production and distribution also poses a challenge, as does ensuring the safety and palatability of the final product. Additionally, meeting the varying dietary needs of pets and keeping up with consumer preferences is a continuous challenge for market players.

Digitally enhancing operations, from production to supply chain management, is essential to remain competitive. Dogs and cats are the primary consumers, with birds and other animals also having a presence in the market. The market is diverse, with various brands offering a range of vitamins, minerals, and proteins. The market is growing, driven by consumer awareness and the convenience of wet pet food.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Cat food

1.2 Dog food

1.3 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Pet-specialty stores and vet clinics

2.2 Supermarkets and hypermarkets

2.3 Convenience stores

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Cat food- The wet pet food market is experiencing moderate growth due to the hydration benefits and preference of older cats. Wet food's high moisture content ensures proper nutrition and satiety for cats. In China, increasing cat adoptions and marketing initiatives are driving demand. Manufacturers continue to launch new products, such as Mars' Whiskas wet cat food in India and Solid Gold's new variety pack. These factors are contributing to the expansion of the wet cat food segment in the global market.

Research Analysis

The Wet Pet Food Market caters to the nutritional needs of pets, particularly dogs and cats. This market segment focuses on providing high-protein content to ensure the optimal health of pets. Humanization of pets has led to an increase in demand for premium offerings, which often include eco-friendly practices and sustainability. Protein sources for wet pet food can include non-vegan options like beef and lamb, as well as vegan alternatives.

Minerals and vitamins are essential additives to these foods to ensure a balanced diet. Grains and carbohydrates are also included in the carbohydrate content of wet pet food, contributing to energy levels. Pet adoption continues to drive demand for wet pet food, with dental problems being a significant concern for dog owners. Veterinarians and diet suppliers play crucial roles in recommending the right wet pet food for individual pets based on their specific dietary requirements. Dry pet food alternatives also exist, but wet food remains a popular choice for many pet owners.

Market Research Overview

The Wet Pet Food Market refers to the production and sale of moist or canned pet food products for various species, including cats and dogs. These foods are rich in essential nutrients and provide hydration to pets. The market is driven by factors such as increasing pet ownership, changing consumer preferences towards premium and convenient pet food options, and advancements in pet food technology.

The market offers a wide range of products, including pate, gravy, and chunk styles, catering to different pet dietary needs and preferences. The industry faces challenges such as ensuring food safety and sustainability, as well as maintaining competitive pricing in a crowded market. Overall, the wet pet food market is a significant and growing sector within the global pet food industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Cat Food



Dog Food



Others

Distribution Channel

Pet-specialty Stores And Vet Clinics



Supermarkets And Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

