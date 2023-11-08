Wet Pet Food Market size to grow by USD 9.73 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

08 Nov, 2023, 13:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wet pet food market size is expected to grow by USD 9.73 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period. An increase in pet ownership is notably driving the wet pet food market. However, factors such as increasing product recalls may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (cat food, dog food, and others), distribution channel (pet-specialty stores and vet clinics, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wet Pet Food Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wet Pet Food Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the cat food segment is significant during the forecast period. Wet cat foods mainly cater to older cats as they are easier to chew. In addition, it provides proper nutrition for cats. Several market players are launching new products in order to expand their market share. For example, in June 2021, Mars Inc. announced the launch of wet cat food under its brand Whiskas to expand its cat food range in India. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

North America is estimated to account for 49% of the global market during the forecast period. There is an increasing preference for wet pet food products with high quality among consumers in North America. In addition, several authorities including FDA regulates the safety and quality of pet foods under the FSMA to ensure quality control and supply chain management. Furthermore, there is an increasing demand for premium pet products due to concerns about pet allergies and better nutrition. Moreover, the growing number of ownerships of pets is fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The wet pet food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: C and D Foods Ltd., Champion Petfoods LP, Darling Ingredients Inc., De Haan Petfood, Evangers Dog and Cat Food Co. Inc., FirstMate Pet Foods, Freshpet Inc., Harringtons Pet Food, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Phelps Pet Products, Schell and Kampeter Inc., Simmons Foods Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, Wellness Pet Co. Inc., Beaphar Beheer BV, and Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd.

  • View PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The poke foods market size is projected to increase by USD 849.19 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.53% between 2022 and 2027. 

The artificial sweetener market size is projected to increase by USD 2,017.87 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% between 2022 and 2027. 

 ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix 

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Activewear Apparel Market size to grow by USD 235.83 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing awareness about healthy lifestyles boosts the market -Technavio

Activewear Apparel Market size to grow by USD 235.83 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing awareness about healthy lifestyles boosts the market -Technavio

The activewear apparel market is estimated to grow by USD 235.83 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.43%. The activewear apparel...
Pulse oximetry market to grow by USD 1,139.54 million from 2022 to 2027|American Diagnostic Corp., Baxter International Inc., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd. and more among the key companies - Technavio

Pulse oximetry market to grow by USD 1,139.54 million from 2022 to 2027|American Diagnostic Corp., Baxter International Inc., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd. and more among the key companies - Technavio

The pulse oximetry market size is expected to grow by USD 1,139.54 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 8.27% as per the latest...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Animals & Pets

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.