Wet pet food market size to grow by USD 9,735.38 million between 2022 and 2027; North America to account for 49% market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wet pet food market is estimated to grow by USD 9,735.38 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period. North America will account for 49% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing ownership of pets has increased the demand for natural, grain-free, or raw pet food in the region. Besides consumers in the region are well-informed and hence, thoroughly scrutinize the quality and the sourcing of the ingredients in wet pet food products. Also, the demand for premium pet products is increasing due to concerns regarding pet allergies and better nutrition. All these products are supporting the growth of the wet food market in North America. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wet Pet Food Market 2023-2027

Wet Pet Food Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The wet pet food market report covers the following areas:

Wet Pet Food Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the rise in pet ownership. Living with pets reduces blood pressure, anxiety, and stress levels. Children that grow up with pets develop strong immune systems and are confident in their emotions. Also, many pet owners have reported lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Many such benefits have led to a significant rise in the number of pet owners worldwide. This is increasing the demand for food products, including wet pet food, which is driving the growth of the market.

– The market is driven by the rise in pet ownership. Living with pets reduces blood pressure, anxiety, and stress levels. Children that grow up with pets develop strong immune systems and are confident in their emotions. Also, many pet owners have reported lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Many such benefits have led to a significant rise in the number of pet owners worldwide. This is increasing the demand for food products, including wet pet food, which is driving the growth of the market. Trend – The growing popularity of customized pet foods is a major trend in the market. Pet owners are becoming more aware of the use of ingredients in pet foods. They are exhibiting increased demand for products that cater to the specific dietary needs, taste preferences, and caloric requirements of their pets. To cater to this demand, vendors are offering customized food products. For instance, Nestle SA collects the information through an online survey on its website and then prepares and delivers customized dog foods that are tailor-made to suit the dietary requirements of dogs. This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– The growing popularity of customized pet foods is a major trend in the market. Pet owners are becoming more aware of the use of ingredients in pet foods. They are exhibiting increased demand for products that cater to the specific dietary needs, taste preferences, and caloric requirements of their pets. To cater to this demand, vendors are offering customized food products. For instance, Nestle SA collects the information through an online survey on its website and then prepares and delivers customized dog foods that are tailor-made to suit the dietary requirements of dogs. This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. Challenge – Increasing product recalls are challenging the growth of the market. Product recalls negatively affect the reputation of brands, which hampers customer trust and revenue. Product recalls can also lead to lawsuits, causing an economic burden on manufacturers in the form of compensation to consumers. Such instances could negatively impact the growth of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Wet Pet Food Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The global wet pet food market is segmented as below:

Product

Cat Food



Dog Food



Others

Distribution Channel

Pet-specialty Stores and Vet Clinics



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Others

Geography

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



Middle East & Africa

& Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

&

South America



Argentina





Brazil





Chile

Based on the product, the market will witness significant growth in the cat food segment. The growth of the segment is driven by increasing cat adoptions and the launch of new products. Also, increasing marketing and advertising initiatives by vendors are fueling the growth of the market.

Wet Pet Food Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

C and D Foods Ltd., Champion Petfoods LP, Darling Ingredients Inc., De Haan Petfood, Evangers Dog and Cat Food Co. Inc., FirstMate Pet Foods, Freshpet Inc., Harringtons Pet Food, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Phelps Pet Products, Schell and Kampeter Inc., Simmons Foods Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, Wellness Pet Co. Inc., Beaphar Beheer BV, and Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Wet Pet Food Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist wet pet food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wet pet food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wet pet food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wet pet food market, vendors

Related Reports:

The pet food market size is expected to increase by USD 42.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41%. The market is segmented by product (dry food, snacks and treats, and wet food), type (dog food, cat food, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41%. The market is segmented by product (dry food, snacks and treats, and wet food), type (dog food, cat food, and others), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The frozen and freeze dried pet food market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.25% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,468.92 million . The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), animal type (dog, cat, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Wet Pet Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,735.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key countries US, Japan, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled C and D Foods Ltd., Champion Petfoods LP, Darling Ingredients Inc., De Haan Petfood, Evangers Dog and Cat Food Co. Inc., FirstMate Pet Foods, Freshpet Inc., Harringtons Pet Food, Hills Pet Nutrition Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Phelps Pet Products, Schell and Kampeter Inc., Simmons Foods Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, Wellness Pet Co. Inc., Beaphar Beheer BV, and Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global wet pet food market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global wet pet food market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Cat food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Cat food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cat food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Cat food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cat food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Dog food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Dog food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Dog food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Pet-specialty stores and vet clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Pet-specialty stores and vet clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Pet-specialty stores and vet clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Pet-specialty stores and vet clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Pet-specialty stores and vet clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Convenience stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Convenience stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Champion Petfoods LP

Exhibit 126: Champion Petfoods LP - Overview



Exhibit 127: Champion Petfoods LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Champion Petfoods LP - Key offerings

12.5 Darling Ingredients Inc.

Exhibit 129: Darling Ingredients Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Darling Ingredients Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Darling Ingredients Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Darling Ingredients Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 De Haan Petfood

Exhibit 133: De Haan Petfood - Overview



Exhibit 134: De Haan Petfood - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: De Haan Petfood - Key offerings

12.7 Evangers Dog and Cat Food Co. Inc.

Exhibit 136: Evangers Dog and Cat Food Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Evangers Dog and Cat Food Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Evangers Dog and Cat Food Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Freshpet Inc.

Exhibit 139: Freshpet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Freshpet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Freshpet Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Hills Pet Nutrition Inc.

Exhibit 142: Hills Pet Nutrition Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Hills Pet Nutrition Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Hills Pet Nutrition Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Mars Inc.

Exhibit 145: Mars Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Mars Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Mars Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Nestle SA

Exhibit 148: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 149: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 151: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.12 Phelps Pet Products

Exhibit 153: Phelps Pet Products - Overview



Exhibit 154: Phelps Pet Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Phelps Pet Products - Key offerings

12.13 Schell and Kampeter Inc.

Exhibit 156: Schell and Kampeter Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Schell and Kampeter Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Schell and Kampeter Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Simmons Foods Inc.

Exhibit 159: Simmons Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Simmons Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Simmons Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 162: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 The J.M Smucker Co.

Exhibit 167: The J.M Smucker Co. - Overview



Exhibit 168: The J.M Smucker Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: The J.M Smucker Co. - Key news



Exhibit 170: The J.M Smucker Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: The J.M Smucker Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH

Exhibit 172: Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 173: Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio