Wet Shave Fans Finally Get a Shave Club to Compete With Harry's and the Dollar Shave Club

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Filling a void in the crowded razor industry, The Wet Shaving Club offers a shave club with safety razors that cost as much as 48% less than the Dollar Shave Club and up to 74% less than Harry's Razors.

For as low as $24.99, customers can get a premium safety razor and a 1 year supply of safety razor blades.

The Wet Shaving Club is bucking the "subscription box" trend, while simultaneously embracing the direct to consumer trend, and the move within all industries towards waste-reducing activities like shaving with the zero plastic safety razors.

Filling one of the few voids in the men's razor and personal hygiene industry, The Wet Shaving Club brings a high quality, but low cost, way for wet shave enthusiasts and wet shave newbies alike, to shave using a quality safety razor and blades at annual cost at up to 48% less than the cheapest offering at The Dollar Shave Club; and as much as 74% vs the similar offering at Harry's Razors.

"The Wet Shave Industry has been missing this kind offering," says Robert from The Wet Shaving Club. "As someone who is a recent convert to the wet shave world, and especially the use of a safety razor, I wish something like this had been around a long time ago. It would have saved my face and my wallet much pain over the years!"

The Wet Shaving Club offers four options for its customers that allows them to shave for one year with a one time purchase. Their premium safety razor and their one year supply of safety razor blades all ship in one box. No monthly fees, no pausing subscriptions and no hassles.

- The Vintage Safety Razor Package with a 1 Year Supply of Blades - $24.99 – Free Shipping

- The Adjustable Safety Razor Package with a 1 Year Supply of Blades - $34.99 – Free Shipping

- The "Pick Your" Handle Package with a 1 Year Supply of Blades - $49.99 – Free Shipping

- The "Made In The USA" Package with a 1 Year Supply of Blades - $89.99 – Free Shipping

"There are no gimmicks on our website," says Rob. "You get 1 year of shaving for as low as $24.99 with free shipping. You get all your product in one shipment. The other shave clubs can't touch that. If you include shipping, nobody ever got to shave for $1 per month. And I don't care if your cartridge razor has 4, 5, 6 or 20 blades on it. In my opinion, you won't get a closer or better shave than when you are shaving with one of our safety razors. And given the fact that our packages allow you to shave for a fraction of the cost of the other shave clubs, why wouldn't you try us out?"

Check out The Wet Shaving Club at www.wetshavingclub.com and learn more about their 1 Year Shave Packages.

