Wet Shave Market to Reach $46.8 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 9.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The market for ecologically friendly and sustainable products is expanding. Therefore, the market for wet shave products will likely concentrate more in the future on environmentally friendly items like shaving creams and razors composed of recyclable or biodegradable materials. Companies are encouraged to implement greener packaging and manufacturing techniques to appeal to environmentally conscious customers.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wet Shave Market by Gender (Male and Female), Product (Disposable Razors, Non-disposable Razors, Shaving Lotions & Creams, Razor Cartridges, Blades and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Independent Retailers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the wet shave market was valued at $18.3 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $46.8 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

One of the main factors driving the wet shave market's expansion is rising consumer awareness of personal grooming, which is being fueled by social media's influence and shifts in culture. Technological developments in razor and shaving product designs are especially important since they provide better comfort and performance, which attracts customers looking for the best possible shaving experience. Wet shave products' increased accessibility due to the growth of e-commerce and subscription services has also helped this sector expand. The market also has to cope with obstacles, though, as electric razors continue to gain popularity and as people choose to keep their facial hair longer, which may reduce the need for wet shaving. Another factor propelling innovation and expansion in this sector is consumer demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $18.3 million Market Size in 2033 $46.8 million CAGR 9.9 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Gender, Product, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Increased Focus on Personal Grooming

Technological Advancements

Growth of E-Commerce and Subscription Models Opportunities Expansion into Emerging Markets

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Products Restraints Competition from Electric Razors

Maintenance of Facial Hair Trends

Segment Highlights

By gender, the male segment dominated the market with the highest share in 2023. Men's attention to personal grooming and the need for a close, comfortable shave fuel demand for traditional shaving products. Modern razor innovations, like ergonomic handles and sophisticated blade designs, have been developed especially for men who want the best possible shaving experience. Men's changing preferences for sustainability and convenience are also reflected in the rising popularity of subscription services and eco-friendly goods. To cater to the varied demands and preferences of male consumers in the wet shave industry, both established brands and developing companies are focusing on this market segment with specialized marketing strategies and product offers.

By product, the shaving lotions & creams segment was the dominant segment in the market in 2023. In the wet shave industry, shaving lotions and creams play a significant role since they offer the lubrication and protection needed for a flawless shave. They reduce irritation and guarantee a closer shave by reducing facial hair and forming a barrier between the skin and the blade. Formulations with moisturizing ingredients, natural extracts, and anti-inflammatory qualities are among the innovations in this market that target sensitive skin and improve the shaving experience. Demand for organic and environmentally friendly products has increased, which is in line with broader consumer trends toward sustainability. The growing popularity of high-performance products that offer additional benefits like cooling effects or anti-aging chemicals is propelling this category's growth.

By distribution channel, the hypermarket segment dominated the market with the highest share in 2023. Hypermarkets are an essential distribution channel in the wet shave business because of their wide reach and high foot traffic. They make it simple for customers to get a variety of wet shave products in one place, such as shaving creams, lotions, and razors. Hypermarkets' capacity to provide deals, discounts, and possibilities for bulk purchases additionally attracts customers on a limited budget. High visibility and regular shopper visits are further advantages of this channel, which helps marketers promote their products and boost sales in the competitive wet shave industry.

Regional Outlook

The market is well-established in North America, especially in the U.S., due to innovations including subscription models and strong consumer demand for high-end grooming goods. Europe is growing steadily, with an emphasis on eco-friendly products and sustainability. Urbanization, the growing middle class, and rising disposable incomes are all contributing to the rapid market expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in China and India. However, the market is still in its early stages in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, but it is expanding due to rising grooming awareness and the spread of international brands. In general, innovation, regional preferences, and a move toward ecologically friendly products characterize the global market.

Players: -

Procter & Gamble

Unilever PLC

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Beiersdorf AG

Johnson & Johnson

Raymond Limited

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global wet shave market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In February 2024 , a range of eco-friendly shaving creams and gels, emphasizing natural ingredients and recyclable packaging, was introduced by Dollar Shave Club as part of their product line expansion. The release of this product is in line with consumers' growing desire for environmentally friendly and sustainable products.

, a range of eco-friendly shaving creams and gels, emphasizing natural ingredients and recyclable packaging, was introduced by Dollar Shave Club as part of their product line expansion. The release of this product is in line with consumers' growing desire for environmentally friendly and sustainable products. In October 2023 , the company Bevel, which sells products specifically for men of color, partnered with big-name American retailers like Walmart and Target to increase its retail footprint. Gaining more accessibility and publicity for the brand across the nation is the goal of this growth.

