Wet Shave Market to Reach $46.8 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 9.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

News provided by

Allied Market Research

Sep 23, 2024, 05:53 ET

The market for ecologically friendly and sustainable products is expanding. Therefore, the market for wet shave products will likely concentrate more in the future on environmentally friendly items like shaving creams and razors composed of recyclable or biodegradable materials. Companies are encouraged to implement greener packaging and manufacturing techniques to appeal to environmentally conscious customers.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wet Shave Market by Gender (Male and Female), Product (Disposable Razors, Non-disposable Razors, Shaving Lotions & Creams, Razor Cartridges, Blades and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Independent Retailers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the wet shave market was valued at $18.3 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $46.8 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Request The Sample PDF of This Report: @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07780 

Prime determinants of growth

One of the main factors driving the wet shave market's expansion is rising consumer awareness of personal grooming, which is being fueled by social media's influence and shifts in culture. Technological developments in razor and shaving product designs are especially important since they provide better comfort and performance, which attracts customers looking for the best possible shaving experience. Wet shave products' increased accessibility due to the growth of e-commerce and subscription services has also helped this sector expand. The market also has to cope with obstacles, though, as electric razors continue to gain popularity and as people choose to keep their facial hair longer, which may reduce the need for wet shaving. Another factor propelling innovation and expansion in this sector is consumer demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products.

Report coverage & details:

 

Report Coverage 

 

Details              

 

Forecast Period     

 

2024–2033                      

 

Base Year           

 

2023

 

Market Size in 2023

 

$18.3 million                   

 

Market Size in 2033

 

$46.8 million

 

CAGR   

 

9.9 %

 

No. of Pages in Report        

 

250

 

Segments Covered

 

Gender, Product, Distribution Channel, and Region.                      

 

Drivers  

 

  • Increased Focus on Personal Grooming
  • Technological Advancements
  • Growth of E-Commerce and Subscription Models

 

Opportunities       

 

  • Expansion into Emerging Markets
  • Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Products

 

Restraints

 

  • Competition from Electric Razors
  • Maintenance of Facial Hair Trends

Segment Highlights

By gender, the male segment dominated the market with the highest share in 2023. Men's attention to personal grooming and the need for a close, comfortable shave fuel demand for traditional shaving products. Modern razor innovations, like ergonomic handles and sophisticated blade designs, have been developed especially for men who want the best possible shaving experience. Men's changing preferences for sustainability and convenience are also reflected in the rising popularity of subscription services and eco-friendly goods. To cater to the varied demands and preferences of male consumers in the wet shave industry, both established brands and developing companies are focusing on this market segment with specialized marketing strategies and product offers.

By product, the shaving lotions & creams segment was the dominant segment in the market in 2023. In the wet shave industry, shaving lotions and creams play a significant role since they offer the lubrication and protection needed for a flawless shave. They reduce irritation and guarantee a closer shave by reducing facial hair and forming a barrier between the skin and the blade. Formulations with moisturizing ingredients, natural extracts, and anti-inflammatory qualities are among the innovations in this market that target sensitive skin and improve the shaving experience. Demand for organic and environmentally friendly products has increased, which is in line with broader consumer trends toward sustainability. The growing popularity of high-performance products that offer additional benefits like cooling effects or anti-aging chemicals is propelling this category's growth.

By distribution channel, the hypermarket segment dominated the market with the highest share in 2023. Hypermarkets are an essential distribution channel in the wet shave business because of their wide reach and high foot traffic. They make it simple for customers to get a variety of wet shave products in one place, such as shaving creams, lotions, and razors. Hypermarkets' capacity to provide deals, discounts, and possibilities for bulk purchases additionally attracts customers on a limited budget. High visibility and regular shopper visits are further advantages of this channel, which helps marketers promote their products and boost sales in the competitive wet shave industry.

Buy This Research Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5fc452868eeba03639ed306a76391f9a 

Regional Outlook

The market is well-established in North America, especially in the U.S., due to innovations including subscription models and strong consumer demand for high-end grooming goods. Europe is growing steadily, with an emphasis on eco-friendly products and sustainability. Urbanization, the growing middle class, and rising disposable incomes are all contributing to the rapid market expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in China and India. However, the market is still in its early stages in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, but it is expanding due to rising grooming awareness and the spread of international brands. In general, innovation, regional preferences, and a move toward ecologically friendly products characterize the global market.

Players: -

  • Procter & Gamble
  • Unilever PLC
  • Edgewell Personal Care Company
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Raymond Limited
  • Godrej Consumer Products Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global wet shave market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07780 

Recent Development:

  • In February 2024, a range of eco-friendly shaving creams and gels, emphasizing natural ingredients and recyclable packaging, was introduced by Dollar Shave Club as part of their product line expansion. The release of this product is in line with consumers' growing desire for environmentally friendly and sustainable products.
  • In October 2023, the company Bevel, which sells products specifically for men of color, partnered with big-name American retailers like Walmart and Target to increase its retail footprint. Gaining more accessibility and publicity for the brand across the nation is the goal of this growth.

Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer and Goods Domain:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
United States
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
Fax: +1-800-792-5285
[email protected]
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com 
Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Algorithmic Trading Market to Reach $65.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 15.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Algorithmic Trading Market to Reach $65.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 15.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Algorithmic Trading Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises and ...
QR codes payment Market to Reach $35.07 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 16.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

QR codes payment Market to Reach $35.07 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 16.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The QR codes payment market is expected to witness notable growth owing to the massive adoption of QR code payment among merchants and the rise in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics