Wet Tissue and Wipe Market in Household Products to grow by USD 7.19 billion during 2021-2025|Technavio
Jun 30, 2021, 13:39 ET
NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, USD 7.19 billion growth expected in the wet tissue and wipe market in the household products industry during 2021-2025. The report projects the market to accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The growth of the wet tissue and wipe market in the household products industry is driven by factors such as product premiumization due to product innovation and portfolio extension, the growing concerns regarding hygiene, and the increasing R&D investments by vendors. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products, the concerns regarding the disposal of wet wipes, and the stringent government regulations on wet wipes will impede the market growth.
Wet Tissue And Wipe Market in Household Products: Technology Landscape
Based on the market segmentation by technology, the market witnessed maximum growth in the Spun lace segment in 2020. Spun lace is a highly preferred non-woven method of manufacturing wet tissues and wipes. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Wet Tissue And Wipe Market in Household Products: Geographic Landscape
By geography landscape segmentation, Europe is going to have sustainable growth during 2021-2025. About 34% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. Factors such as the growing concerns regarding hygiene will increase the wet tissue and wipe market growth in Europe over the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for wet tissue and wipe in Europe.
Companies Covered:
- 3M Co.
- Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Johnson & Johnson Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
- The Clorox Co.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Unicharm Corp.
- Unilever Group
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Household Wipes Market- The household wipes market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and key vendors.
Global Air Freshener Market- The air freshener market is segmented by product (spray/aerosol, electric, and others), end-user (individual users and enterprise users), application (residential, corporate office, car, and others), and geographic (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Spunlace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Airlaid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wetlaid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
