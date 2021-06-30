Wet Tissue and Wipe Market in Household Products to grow by USD 7.19 billion during 2021-2025|Technavio

The growth of the wet tissue and wipe market in the household products industry is driven by factors such as product premiumization due to product innovation and portfolio extension, the growing concerns regarding hygiene, and the increasing R&D investments by vendors. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products, the concerns regarding the disposal of wet wipes, and the stringent government regulations on wet wipes will impede the market growth.

Wet Tissue And Wipe Market in Household Products: Technology Landscape

Based on the market segmentation by technology, the market witnessed maximum growth in the Spun lace segment in 2020. Spun lace is a highly preferred non-woven method of manufacturing wet tissues and wipes. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Wet Tissue And Wipe Market in Household Products: Geographic Landscape

By geography landscape segmentation, Europe is going to have sustainable growth during 2021-2025. About 34% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. Factors such as the growing concerns regarding hygiene will increase the wet tissue and wipe market growth in Europe over the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for wet tissue and wipe in Europe.

Companies Covered:

3M Co.

Co. Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

The Clorox Co.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unicharm Corp.

Unilever Group

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Spunlace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Airlaid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wetlaid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio