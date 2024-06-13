Wet Tissue and Wipe Market size is set to grow by USD 8.27 billion from 2024-2028, Growing pollution and deteriorating environmental conditions boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wet tissue and wipe market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.27 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.83% during the forecast period. Growing pollution and deteriorating environmental conditions is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand for multi-functional wet wipes. However, concerns regarding disposal of wet wipes poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Beiersdorf AG, Coterie Baby Inc., Daio Paper Corp., DR. Fischer Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity AB, GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kimberly Clark Corp., Ontex BV, Papier Creations, PDI Inc., Pigeon Corp., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., Unilever PLC, and Zhejiang Yiwu Mingou Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.83% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 8.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.57 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Key companies profiled 3M Co., Beiersdorf AG, Coterie Baby Inc., Daio Paper Corp., DR. Fischer Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity AB, GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kimberly Clark Corp., Ontex BV, Papier Creations, PDI Inc., Pigeon Corp., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., Unilever PLC, and Zhejiang Yiwu Mingou Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Market Driver

The consumer products market's expansion has brought about novel product innovations and enhanced packaging in the wet tissue and wipe sector. Vendors, such as Kimberly Clark, introduce multipurpose wet wipes, catering to various applications and eliminating the need for multiple types of wipes. This trend boosts brand appeal and consumer loyalty, driving the global wet tissue and wipe market's growth during the forecast period. Kimberly Clark's professional range of multi-functional wet wipes, capable of cleaning solvents and other liquids from hands, tools, and surfaces, exemplifies this market development.

The Consumer Goods industry experiences significant demand for Wet Tissue and Wipes. These products, including Hand Hygiene wipes and Facial Cleansing wipes, are popular due to their convenience and effectiveness. Recent trends show an increase in demand for eco-friendly and disposable wipes. Properly labeled and packaged wipes are essential for retailers. Distributors cater to various sectors, such as Food Service, Healthcare, and Personal Care.

Wipes are used in various settings, including washrooms, kitchens, and homes. Companies focus on improving product durability and sustainability to meet consumer needs. The Unitary and Bulk wipes market is expanding, with advancements in technology leading to new product innovations. The market is competitive, with players focusing on product differentiation and cost-effective manufacturing.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The wet tissue and wipe market is facing challenges due to growing environmental concerns. Non-biodegradable wipes and tissues, made with plastics and petrochemical-based polymers, are toxic if not treated properly and contribute to sewer pipeline blockages. Despite being labeled as flushable, these tissues can cause clogs and harm sewage systems.

Governments are responding with regulations, such as the European Disposables and Non-wovens Association's guidelines for decomposition evaluation. Manufacturers who do not follow these guidelines must label their products as non-flushable. These factors are expected to restrict sales and negatively impact the market's growth.

The Wet Tissue and Wipes market face several challenges. Compostables and biodegradables are becoming increasingly popular due to environmental concerns. However, ensuring the effectiveness and affordability of these alternatives is a challenge. Another challenge is the increasing demand for larger sizes and stronger wipes.

Additionally, the cost of raw materials and logistics can impact profitability. Furthermore, ensuring consumer safety and hygiene standards is crucial. Lastly, regulations and certifications add complexity to the supply chain. Balancing sustainability, affordability, and consumer demand requires strategic planning and innovation.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Personal care

1.2 Household

1.3 Industrial commercial and institutional Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Personal care- The personal care market, which includes baby wipes, facial wipes, and feminine wipes, experiences significant growth due to increasing demand for eco-friendly, natural, and chemical-free options. Baby wipes, the largest category, prioritize softness, safety, absorbency, and quality for cleansing infants' sensitive skin. Facial wipes, driven by rising skin concerns due to pollution, cater to various skin types and offer functions like cleansing, moisturizing, and makeup removal. Vendors like Procter and Gamble innovate with travel packs for convenience, fueling market expansion.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Wet Tissue and Wipe Market encompasses a wide range of products designed for various cleaning and hygiene purposes. These include wet wipes, clean water wipes, disinfectant wipes, and moist towelettes made from non-woven cloth or plastic substances. The convenience and ease of use offered by these products have made them indispensable for personal hygiene and beauty appliances, particularly for those with sensitive skins, babies, and the aging population.

Wet wipes are used for diverse cleaning purposes, from intimate wipes to floor cleaning, and possess infection prevention capabilities, making them essential in urbanized areas with high consumer expenditure on personal hygiene goods. The market's growth is driven by consumer-centric aesthetics and hygiene awareness, leading to increased sales of wet wipes and disinfectant wipes.

Market Research Overview

The Wet Tissue and Wipe market encompasses the production, distribution, and consumption of various types of wet wipes and tissues. These products cater to diverse sectors such as personal care, healthcare, industrial, and food service. Wet tissues and wipes offer convenience and hygiene benefits, making them an essential part of daily life for many consumers.

The market is driven by factors like increasing awareness of personal hygiene, growing demand for convenience, and the expansion of various end-use industries. The market also faces challenges such as environmental concerns due to improper disposal and the need for sustainable alternatives. Innovations in biodegradable materials and recyclable packaging are key trends shaping the future of the Wet Tissue and Wipe industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Personal Care



Household



Industrial Commercial And Institutional

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio