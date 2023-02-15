Wet tissue and wipe market to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2027 ; Growing concerns regarding hygiene will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Wet tissue and wipe market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including 3M Co., Beiersdorf AG, Coterie Baby Inc., Daio Paper Corp., DR. Fischer Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Ontex BV, Papier Creations, Pigeon Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., Unilever PLC, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application (Personal care, Household, and Industrial commercial and institutional), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Technology (Spunlace, Airlaid, Wetlaid, and Others), and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The wet tissue and wipe market report provide critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the wet tissue and wipe market was valued at USD 15,548.90 million. From a regional perspective, Europe is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market, and the market is valued at USD 5,933.46 million in 2017. The wet tissue and wipe market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,938.35 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9% according to Technavio.

Wet tissue and wipe market - Customer landscape

Wet tissue and wipe market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

3M Co. - The company offers wet tissue and wipe namely 3M Respirator cleaning wipe.

The company offers wet tissue and wipe namely Respirator cleaning wipe. Beiersdorf AG - The company offers wet tissue and wipe under its brand Nivea.

The company offers wet tissue and wipe under its brand Nivea. Daio Paper Corp. - The company offers wet tissue and wipe namely Daio Paper Elleair Wet Wipes.

Wet tissue and wipe market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Growing pollution and deteriorating environmental conditions

Growing concerns regarding hygiene

Rising demand for wet tissues and wipes from the healthcare sector

Key challenges –

Concerns regarding disposal of wet wipes

Stringent government regulations on wet wipes

Availability of counterfeit products

What are the key data covered in this wet tissue and wipe market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wet tissue and wipe market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the wet tissue and wipe market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the wet tissue and wipe industry across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wet tissue and wipe market vendors

The predicted growth of the tissue paper market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 25.86 billion at a progressing CAGR of 5.79%. The growing concerns about health and hygiene in developing economies are notably driving the tissue paper market growth, although factors such as the threat of prominent substitutes may impede the market growth.

The wet-wipe market has the potential to grow by USD 5.58 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.38%. The rising concern over hygiene is notably driving the wet-wipe market growth, although factors such as increasing environmental concerns may impede the market growth.

Wet Tissue And Wipe Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 191 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,938.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.3 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Beiersdorf AG, Coterie Baby Inc., Daio Paper Corp., DR. Fischer Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Ontex BV, Papier Creations, Pigeon Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

