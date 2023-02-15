Wet tissue and wipe market to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2027 ; Growing concerns regarding hygiene will drive growth - Technavio

Feb 15, 2023, 06:00 ET
Wet tissue and wipe market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including 3M Co., Beiersdorf AG, Coterie Baby Inc., Daio Paper Corp., DR. Fischer Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Ontex BV, Papier Creations, Pigeon Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., Unilever PLC, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Application (Personal care, Household, and Industrial commercial and institutional), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Technology (Spunlace, Airlaid, Wetlaid, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
The wet tissue and wipe market report provide critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
In 2017, the wet tissue and wipe market was valued at USD 15,548.90 million. From a regional perspective, Europe is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market, and the market is valued at USD 5,933.46 million in 2017. The wet tissue and wipe market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,938.35 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9% according to Technavio.
Wet tissue and wipe market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Wet tissue and wipe market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- 3M Co. - The company offers wet tissue and wipe namely 3M Respirator cleaning wipe.
- Beiersdorf AG - The company offers wet tissue and wipe under its brand Nivea.
- Daio Paper Corp. - The company offers wet tissue and wipe namely Daio Paper Elleair Wet Wipes.
Wet tissue and wipe market – Market dynamics
Major drivers –
- Growing pollution and deteriorating environmental conditions
- Growing concerns regarding hygiene
- Rising demand for wet tissues and wipes from the healthcare sector
Key challenges –
- Concerns regarding disposal of wet wipes
- Stringent government regulations on wet wipes
- Availability of counterfeit products
What are the key data covered in this wet tissue and wipe market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wet tissue and wipe market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the wet tissue and wipe market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the wet tissue and wipe industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wet tissue and wipe market vendors
Wet Tissue And Wipe Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
191
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 7,938.35 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
6.3
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 34%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
3M Co., Beiersdorf AG, Coterie Baby Inc., Daio Paper Corp., DR. Fischer Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Essity Aktiebolag, GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Ontex BV, Papier Creations, Pigeon Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever PLC
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 11: Parent market
- Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 14: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global wet tissue and wipe market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global wet tissue and wipe market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Industrial commercial and institutional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Industrial commercial and institutional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Industrial commercial and institutional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Industrial commercial and institutional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Industrial commercial and institutional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 61: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
8 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 8.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 8.3 Spunlace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Spunlace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Spunlace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Spunlace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Spunlace - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.4 Airlaid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Airlaid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Airlaid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Airlaid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Airlaid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.5 Wetlaid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Wetlaid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Wetlaid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Wetlaid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Wetlaid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.7 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
9 Customer Landscape
- 9.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 83: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
10 Geographic Landscape
- 10.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 10.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 92: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 96: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 100: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 104: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 108: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 112: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 113: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 114: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 115: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 116: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 117: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 118: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 119: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 120: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 121: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 122: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 123: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 124: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 125: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 126: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 127: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 128: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 11.1 Market drivers
- 11.2 Market challenges
- 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 129: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 11.4 Market trends
12 Vendor Landscape
- 12.1 Overview
- 12.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 130: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 12.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 131: Overview on factors of disruption
- 12.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 132: Impact of key risks on business
13 Vendor Analysis
- 13.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 133: Vendors covered
- 13.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 134: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 13.3 3M Co.
- Exhibit 135: 3M Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: 3M Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: 3M Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: 3M Co. - Segment focus
- 13.4 Beiersdorf AG
- Exhibit 139: Beiersdorf AG - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Beiersdorf AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Beiersdorf AG - Key news
- Exhibit 142: Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus
- 13.5 Daio Paper Corp.
- Exhibit 144: Daio Paper Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Daio Paper Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Daio Paper Corp. - Key offerings
- 13.6 DR. Fischer Ltd.
- Exhibit 147: DR. Fischer Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: DR. Fischer Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: DR. Fischer Ltd. - Key offerings
- 13.7 Edgewell Personal Care Co.
- Exhibit 150: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Segment focus
- 13.8 Essity Aktiebolag
- Exhibit 154: Essity Aktiebolag - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Essity Aktiebolag - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: Essity Aktiebolag - Key news
- Exhibit 157: Essity Aktiebolag - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: Essity Aktiebolag - Segment focus
- 13.9 GAMA Healthcare Ltd.
- Exhibit 159: GAMA Healthcare Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: GAMA Healthcare Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 161: GAMA Healthcare Ltd. - Key offerings
- 13.10 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 162: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 165: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 13.11 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.
- Exhibit 167: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 169: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 170: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 171: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Segment focus
- 13.12 Kimberly Clark Corp.
- Exhibit 172: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 173: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 174: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 175: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 176: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Segment focus
- 13.13 S.C. Johnson and Son Inc.
- Exhibit 177: S.C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 178: S.C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 179: S.C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Key offerings
- 13.14 The Clorox Co.
- Exhibit 180: The Clorox Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 181: The Clorox Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 182: The Clorox Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 183: The Clorox Co. - Segment focus
- 13.15 The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Exhibit 184: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 185: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 186: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 187: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 188: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus
- 13.16 Unicharm Corp.
- Exhibit 189: Unicharm Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 190: Unicharm Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 191: Unicharm Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 192: Unicharm Corp. - Segment focus
- 13.17 Unilever PLC
- Exhibit 193: Unilever PLC - Overview
- Exhibit 194: Unilever PLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 195: Unilever PLC - Key news
- Exhibit 196: Unilever PLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 197: Unilever PLC - Segment focus
14 Appendix
- 14.1 Scope of the report
- 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 198: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 199: Exclusions checklist
- 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 200: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 14.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 201: Research methodology
- Exhibit 202: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 203: Information sources
- 14.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 204: List of abbreviations
