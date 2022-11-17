Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market Size to Grow by USD 304.35 Million, Low Maintenance Cost and High Productivity of Wet Vacuum Cleaners to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wet vacuum cleaner market size is expected to grow by USD 304.35 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Moreover, the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 4.68%. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Driver and Challenge

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market 2022-2026

The low maintenance cost and high productivity of wet vacuum cleaners are driving the market growth. Wet vacuum cleaners need low maintenance, and their structure is compatible with consumer requirements. In addition, these devices are developed using high-quality materials and offer optimum services. Wet vacuum cleaners are more productive than traditional vacuum cleaners and manual workforce. Such benefits of wet vacuum cleaners will drive the vacuum cleaner market growth during the forecast period.

Regulatory challenges in Europe are challenging the market growth. The European Union effectively reduced its energy consumption from 1,133 megatonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) in 2000 to 1,061 Mtoe in 2014. As per new regulations, energy capacity has to be reduced from 1600 W to 900 W, and the operating noise has to be limited to 80 dB. Eco-design directives may negatively impact the performance of wet vacuum cleaners, which may drive many manufacturers out of the European Union. Hence, manufacturers may face issues in developing effective wet vacuum cleaners during the forecast period.

Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segments

The offline segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel is popular, which can be attributed to changing consumer lifestyles and rapid urbanization. The offline distribution segment includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, discount stores, specialty stores, and individual retailers. Hypermarkets and supermarkets offer multiple vacuum cleaners from various brands. Specialty stores provide high-quality service, extensive product information, and professional advice to clients. Voucher and discount promotions are popular for brand marketing, acquiring new customers, and improving sales value.

Major Wet Vacuum Cleaner Companies

AB Electrolux

Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG

BISSELL Homecare Inc.

Delfin srl

Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Hako Australia Pty Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Nilfisk AS

Snow Joe LLC

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

Tennant Co.

Tineco Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 304.35 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG, BISSELL Homecare Inc., Delfin srl, Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Hako Australia Pty Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nilfisk AS, Snow Joe LLC, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Tennant Co., and Tineco Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Overview

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

