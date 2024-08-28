WETHOS AI SECURES $7.5M IN SEED FUNDING TO REVOLUTIONIZE THE FUTURE OF WORK

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wethos AI , the pioneering force in AI-driven team optimization, announced it has raised $7.5 million in a seed funding round led by Jeff Herbst at GFT Ventures . The investment underscores the growing recognition of Wethos AI's innovative approach to reshaping workplace dynamics in an AI-centric world. Seasoned investors in the round also include Miramar Digital Ventures, UCI Cove Fund and Capellas Partners.

The future of work with AI is more than a possibility, it will need to be an operating system for collaboration and productivity. "Wethos AI stands at the forefront of a workplace revolution," said Stuart McClure, CEO and Founder of Wethos AI, who started his prior company Cylance in 2012 and it was acquired six years later by Blackberry for $1.5 billion. "This funding isn't just about capital; it's rocket fuel for our mission to redefine how people and teams operate in the age of artificial intelligence."

The fresh capital will be strategically deployed to:

Supercharge AI Advancements: Wethos AI will double down on cutting-edge AI technologies, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in team analytics, optimization and, in the future, automation. Pioneer the Future of Work: As AI reshapes industries, Wethos AI will lead the charge developing advancements that harmonize human potential with AI capabilities. Accelerating Market Penetration: With a laser focus on selectively partnering with leading organizations that embrace AI as a catalyst for growth, Wethos AI brings ingenuity and innovation as a powerful force multiplier. This new funding will fuel go-to-market efforts to rapidly expand Wethos' growing customer base.

Jeff Herbst of GFT Ventures commented, "Wethos AI isn't just predicting the future of work - they're actively creating it. Stuart and his team have a demonstrated track record of turning visionary ideas into market-defining realities, and we're thrilled to fuel their next chapter of growth. At GFT Ventures, we relish opportunities to work with repeat, successful entrepreneurs deploying AI to solve the hardest problems for the world's largest markets."

As organizations grapple with the complexities of AI integration and evolving team dynamics, Wethos AI's platform offers a beacon of clarity and actionable insights. By quantifying team ethos and leveraging AI-driven analysis, Wethos AI empowers businesses to unlock unprecedented levels of team performance and individual potential.

"We're building a new AI operating system from the ground up for the workplace," said Stuart McClure. "In a world where AI is becoming ubiquitous, understanding and optimizing human potential is the ultimate competitive advantage."

About Wethos AI: Wethos AI is at the vanguard of the AI-driven workplace revolution. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and deep organizational psychology, Wethos AI provides businesses with unparalleled insights into team dynamics, enabling them to build high-performing teams that thrive in the AI era.

For more information, visit https://wethos.ai/

Contact: Saren Sakurai

[email protected]

Direct Line: 909-313-4677

SOURCE Wethos AI