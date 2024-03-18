Wetouch Announces Strategic Collaboration with IDEC Corporation, Elevating Presence in Japanese Touch Display Market

CHENGDU, China, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wetouch Technology Inc.(NASDAQ: WETH), a pioneering force in the global touch display industry, is proud to announce its latest milestone in establishing a robust international footprint. Through relentless dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction, Wetouch has solidified its position as a trusted provider of high-quality touch display solutions worldwide.

Building on its esteemed reputation and unwavering commitment to excellence, Wetouch has forged a strategic collaboration with IDEC Corporation, a distinguished leader in automation equipment based in Japan. IDEC's dedication to creating solutions that bridge the gap between people and machines aligns seamlessly with Wetouch's mission to deliver cutting-edge technology that enhances user experiences across various industries.

With a shared vision for advancing human-machine interaction (HMI), the official partnership between Wetouch and IDEC represents a significant milestone in the evolution of touch display technologies. This collaboration not only underscores Wetouch's continued growth and influence in the international market but also signifies a deeper penetration into the highly coveted Japanese touch display sector.

"Partnering with IDEC Corporation is a testament to Wetouch's unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centricity," said Mr. Tsungyi Lien, the CEO of Wetouch. "We are thrilled to join forces with IDEC to deliver groundbreaking touch display solutions that will revolutionize the way people interact with technology in Japan and beyond."

IDEC Corporation, renowned for its comprehensive range of automation solutions and esteemed reputation in the field of switches, brings a wealth of expertise and credibility to the partnership. Together, Wetouch and IDEC are poised to drive advancements in HMI technology, empowering businesses and consumers alike with unparalleled touch display experiences.

The collaboration between Wetouch and IDEC Corporation heralds a new era of innovation and opportunity in the touch display industry. As both companies continue to push boundaries and elevate industry standards, customers can expect an unparalleled level of quality, reliability, and performance in touch display solutions.

For more information about Wetouch and its innovative touch display solutions, visit http://www.wetouchinc.com To learn more about IDEC Corporation and its comprehensive automation solutions, visit https://www.idec.com

About Wetouch Technology Inc.:

Wetouch is a leading provider of high-quality touch display solutions, committed to revolutionizing human-machine interaction across various industries. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Wetouch delivers cutting-edge technology and unmatched performance in touch display solutions worldwide.

About IDEC Corporation:

IDEC Corporation is a globally recognized leader in automation solutions, dedicated to creating innovative products that connect people and machines in Japan. With a diverse portfolio of automation equipment and a steadfast commitment to excellence, IDEC is shaping the future of automation technology worldwide.

