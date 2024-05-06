Wetouch Technology Inc. Unveils Cutting-Edge Second-Generation Touchscreen Products and Receives US $15M in Orders

CHENGDU, China, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wetouch Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: WETH) proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated second-generation touchable screen products. These innovative offerings redefine user experience with unmatched responsiveness, durability, and state-of-the-art design, solidifying Wetouch's position as an industry innovator and leader.

Mr. Tsungyi Lien, CEO of Wetouch Technology, stated:"We are thrilled to introduce our second-generation touchscreen products, which represent the culmination of years of research, development, and dedication to excellence. The overwhelming response from our clients reaffirms our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that exceed expectations."

Several prominent international clients, including Siemens in Germany, as well as Canon and Sharp in Japan, have already placed orders for our latest products. These orders will contribute around US$15 million of new sales revenue for this fiscal year, emphasizing the remarkable market demand and the superior quality and performance of Wetouch's cutting-edge touchscreen solutions. The company is expecting more orders in the future.

About Wetouch Technology Inc.:

Wetouch Technology Inc. is a leading provider of innovative touchscreen solutions, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology to enhance user experiences across various industries. With a focus on quality, performance, and reliability, Wetouch continues to pioneer advancements in touchscreen technology, shaping the future of interactive digital interfaces worldwide.

*Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information or future events or developments.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Horizon Investor Relations

Contact: Michael Wei

Email: [email protected]

Financial Disclosure Advisory

SOURCE Wetouch Technology Inc.