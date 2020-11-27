WeTrade Group Inc. Attends The 7th World Internet Conference in China

WIC, also known as the Wuzhen Summit, is an annual international event, first held in 2014, organized by Chinese government. It is a state-run event, and a platform for global tech leaders to discuss internet issues and policies, which attracted top U.S. names including Apple's Tim Cook and Google's Sundar Pichai in past years. Representatives of enterprises and research institutes gathered to showcase the latest products and technologies in 5G, AI, cloud-computing, big data, and cybersecurity.

The Company was invited to participate in this year's WIC to display its Cloud intelligent system ("YCloud") application for WeChat e-commerce(micro-business). Many officials visited the Company's booth and listened to the report from Mr. Zheng Dai, Chairman of Wetrade, including Mr. Jiajun Yuan, Secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, Mr. Zeliang Zhao, Deputy Director of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Office, Mr. Liehong Liu, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and Mr. Guoxian Zhu, Publicity Minister of Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee.

Mr. Zheng Dai, Chairman of Wetrade, commented, "In recent years, driven by the rapid development of Internet technology, micro-commerce, e-commerce, and livestream sales gradually become mainstream for new individual economies. However, a large number of platforms and individuals flocked to the micro-business field to compete fiercely in prices and supply chains. While enjoying traffic dividends, they ignored the current technological gaps in the industry. To address this market, we accurately grasped this big demand in the industry, developed and launched the YCloud. Through technology and big data, YCloud has strengthened users' marketing relationship tracking, CPS commission income management, community AI fission and management, improving supply chain system, increasing payment scenarios and revenue, and team leader management to help customers increase revenue. Up to now, YCloud has successfully landed in Southeast Asian countries such as the Philippines and Singapore, covering multiple industries including micro-business, tourism, hotel, livestream and short video, aesthetic medical and retail."

WeTrade Group Inc. is an emerging growth company engaged in the business of providing technical services and solutions via its membership-based social e-commerce platform and the Company targets to provide technical and auto-billing management services for 100 million micro-business users in China. Wetrade has conducted its business operations in mainland China and trial operation in Hong Kong, Philippines and Singapore. WeTrade has also formed the long-term technical cooperation with Yuetao App, Daren App, Yuebei App, JD Zhiding App, Yuedian App and Lvyue App. For more information, please visit http://www.wetradegroup.net.

