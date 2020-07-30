WeTrade Group Inc. Expects to Provide Revenue Management Services for 20 Million Chinese Micro-Business Online Stores in 2020

BEIJING, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group INC (OTC: WETG) ("WeTrade" or "the Company"), a company providing technical services and solutions to membership-based social e-commerce platform through big-data, social recommendation relationships, multi-channels App data statistics, etc., today announced that it expects to provide its revenue management system and services for approximately 20 million micro-business online store users in 2020, based on its business pipeline and projections.

According to the China Internet Development Report 2020, Chinese mobile internet users reached 1.32 billion, 32.17% of global Internet users at the end of 2019. "Internet Plus" strategy continues to booster transformation and upgrade of traditional industries as new products and new type of business emerge, service pattern continues evolution and market structure continues innovation. After implementation of blue ocean strategy on e-retailing and e-commerce, which generates enormous economic and social benefits, Chinese social e-commerce business, with major players such as Pinduoduo, Inc. and Yunji Inc., continues to thrive in 2020 and it is expected that the Gross Merchandise Volume ("GMV") from social e-commerce business will be over 30% of total GMV from e-commerce business in China.

Pinduoduo Inc., the No.1 giant of social e-commerce platform in China, focuses on marketing approach and renovates business model of social network plus e-commerce by group buying, and Yunji Inc. an up-rising star, focuses on B2C model and emphasizes "smaller quantity, better quality" of its commodities in order to reduce decision cost for consumers. WeTrade as the only listed SaaS business provides technology support to micro-business online stores and social e-commerce platforms from retail, tourism industry, hospitality and beauty industry.

The practitioners on micro-business online stores increased from 50.6 million in 2019 to 100 million in 2020. As rapid expansion of micro-business online stores during these years, the demands on upgrade of IT and supply chain infrastructure continue to increase, which provides enormous opportunities for us tapping into the market as a solution provider for social e-commerce platform and micro-business online stores.

In 2020, the Company starts its business in mainland China and provides its patented revenue management system "WeTrade system" for its multiple micro-business online store users including Yuetao App, Daren App, Yuebei App, JD Direct Order App, Yuedian App, Lvyue App etc. The WeTrade system enables the Company's users to efficiently locate clients' demands and secure orders, and to achieve CPS profit and multi-channel APP data analysis, which aims to provide one-stop operation and technical solutions for online store users from different industries.

Mr. Dai Zheng, Chairman of Board of WETG, commented, "We are confident that we can provide our patented WeTrade system to such substantial micro-business online store users in 2020 and help our users achieve their strong growth. We are also focusing on programs research and development of supply chain, product direct purchase and online community function to keep our system abreast of online consumption trends in the market. We will also target to provide our revenue management system to international social e-commerce platforms such as Kakao, Line and What's app leveraging the existing experience and technology edges."

