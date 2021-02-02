WeTrade Group Inc. Ranks Top 100 Chinese Social E-commerce Enterprise by E-commerce Research Center

BEIJING, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("WeTrade" or the "Company") (US: WETG), an emerging growth company engaged in the business of providing Cloud Intelligent System for micro-businesses, today announced that the Company ranked Top 100 Chinese Social E-commerce Enterprise by 100EC's E-commerce Research Center (ECRC), one of the Top10 Chinese Social Think Tank of "One Belt One Road".

The Top 100 Chinese Social E-commerce Enterprise List (the "List") launched by The ECRC in January 2021 is to reflect the current domestic development of social e-commerce platforms. The rankings were based on rigid indicators such as platform Gross merchandise value (GMV), revenue, profit, investment and financing conditions, as well as a comprehensive evaluation of soft indicators such as industry influence, reputation, and rating list of www.100ec.cn.

Mr. Zheng Dai, Chairman and CTO of WeTrade, commented, "We are very happy to be recognized by the industry again and be named on the List. Last week, we were ranked fourth in the ranking of companies that rely on WeChat ecology by Niuniu, the first online editing community portal in China. At the same time, Pinduoduo, Weimeng, and Youzan were also on the list. Social e-commerce technology service companies have aroused great public attention in 2020. This twice industry recognition at the beginning of the year have once again given us the impetus and confidence to move forward in 2021 and further business growth. In the future, we will continue to focus on the development of new applications in the vertical field of micro-business, and provide more scenario-based applications, so as to seek more new partners and business opportunities."

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group INC is the world's first technical service provider of Cloud Intelligent System for micro-businesses. It is the first internationalized system in the global micro-business cloud intelligence field and also the leader, innovator and promoter of the world's cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses. WeTrade Group independently developed the cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses (Abbreviation: YCloud). YCloud can strengthen users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also can help increase the payment scenarios, revenue and group leader management to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system. Up to now, YCloud's business has successfully landed in mainland China, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore and other countries, covering the micro business industry, tourism industry, hospitality industry, livestreaming and short video industry, aesthetic medical industry and traditional retail industry. For more information, please visit our website: https://ir.wetg.group.

