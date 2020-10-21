WeTrade Group Inc Value Jumps as China Social E-Commerce Keeps Promising

It is only two months until the end of 2020. By reviewing the whole year, there is no doubt that the most popular industry in China would be the social e-commerce. Alibaba, Tencent and other Internet giants all join the race for the market share. Social e-commerce is subverting the traditional e-commerce forms and is leading the e-commerce market to transform from product-center to customer-center.

Looking back to the development history of domestic social e-commerce, it is described as three phases. Around 2013, micro-business on WeChat started to get users on board with early social e-commerce. However, there are many problems as well. Without regulations controlled, most products are unbranded with unreliable supply chain. And also most businesses are individuals with little technology and marketing experience.

When stepping into the second phase, the most influential company should be Pinduoduo. Based on the social and community model, the company targets the lower-tier market by focusing on low-average-price products and offering flash sale opportunities to attract more customers.

From 2017, the social e-commerce industry stepped into a new phase as the market is getting mature. The development of social e-commerce becomes more and more relying on digital technology and service. In the meantime, innovative companies, like WeTrade Group, established in the boom.

WeTrade Group provides technical services and solutions as a listed SaaS business to support micro-business online stores and social e-commerce platforms. In 2020, WeTrade Group has developed rapidly with its core revenue management system "WePay" in the Chinese market.

To better satisfy the development demand of Chinese social e-commerce trend, WeTrade Group has finished the technological service upgrade in September, aiming to enhance customer relationship management. Through the updated service, customers will benefit from stabilized user relationship and strengthened partnership cooperation, and the company can also realize cross-selling and up-selling to increase operational revenue for customers. Based on this new technological service, WeTrade Group has enlarged its partnerships continuously, until now the company has established long collaboration with Yuetao APP, Daren APP, JD zhiding APP, Lvyue APP, Yuebei APP, etc.

Moreover, WeTrade Group built its second headquarter in Yanliang District in Xi'an, and announced to seek more opportunities and more matching projects to introduce its advantageous business to Yanliang District to empower the development of social e-commerce industry.

WeTrade Group Inc. provides technical services and solutions based on membership social e-commerce. Through big-data, social recommendation relationships, multi-channel APP data statistics, etc., the Company developed a social e-commerce revenue management system, The main functions of the system are user marketing relationship implementation, CPS commission profit management, multi-channel APP data statistics, etc. the system has been applied in the retail, tourism, hospitality and beauty industries, focusing on 100 million micro-business users in China. WeTrade conducts its business operations in mainland China and trial-operations in Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore etc.

