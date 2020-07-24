WeTrade Group provides better solutions for 100 million micro-business users in China

The main functions of the WeTrade System are user marketing relationship implementation, CPS commission profit management, multi-channel app data statistics, etc. Business applications cover the retail industry, tourism industry, hospitality industry and beauty industry.

WeTrade has conducted business operations in mainland China and tests in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore and other locations. It has formed long-term technical cooperation with Yuetao App, Daren App, Yuebei App, Jingdong Yuecheng App, Yuedian App and Lvyue App.

In 2020, in order to better serve customers in mainland China, WeTrade reached an in-depth strategic partnership with Global Travelling Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., entrusting it to expand its business in China. As of the first quarter of 2020, WeTrade System has covers the e-commerce industry, tourism industry, hospitality industry, livestreaming/short video industry, etc.

WeTrade has a strong focus the 100 million micro-business users in China, and how the Company can apply the complete WeTrade System to global enterprises.

