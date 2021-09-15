WeTrade to Attend 2021 World Internet Conference

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("Wetrade" or the "Company") (US: WETG), a leading technical service provider of SAAS and Cloud Intelligent System for micro businesses, today announced that it will attend the 2021 World Internet Conference ("WIC") as the service provider representative of China's e-commerce digital transformation.

WIC, also known as the Wuzhen Summit, is an annual international event. First held in 2014, the summit is a platform for global tech leaders to discuss internet issues and policies, attracting Chinese and international entrepreneurs including Alibaba's Jack Ma, Tencent's Pony Ma, Apple's Tim Cook and Google's Sundar Pichai in the past. Representatives of enterprises and research institutes gather in Wuzhen to showcase latest products and technologies in block chain, AI, cloud-computing, big data, and cybersecurity. The 2021 WIC will be held from Sept. 25 to 28, focusing on the latest development and cutting-edge technologies of the Internet and initiating a platform of cooperation and exchanges for the global digital economy industry through product launch, technology demonstration, workshop, etc..

This is the second consecutive year that Wetrade has been invited to attend the WIC. The company's exhibition booth at the Light of the Internet Expo of WIC last year attracted a huge crowd of audience, including Chinese officials, media and other participants. Wetrade will showcase its latest research and development of the pioneering YCloud system, successful partnership stories, and technological achievements of its e-commerce SAAS services under the age of digital transformation.

Since it was founded in 2019, Wetrade has been committing in helping small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as the micro businesses achieve digital transformation and build the Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) business operation mode. As of now, the YCloud system has been embedded in a number of partners' social e-commerce platforms，including those of Zhiding, Yuetao, Best Goods in the Neighborhood, Daren, Zhongyanshangyue, Beijing Youth Travel Service, CCT, Laojin Beer, covering industries of micro businesses, tourism, hospitality, short video and livestreaming, medical beauty and traditional retail.

Recently, Wetrade signed partnership agreement with a number of ticket agents of the Universal Studio Beijing Resort. According to the agreement, Wetrade provides the ticket agents with SAAS services and customer acquisition support to help on their nationwide ticket sales of the theme park.

Wetrade has been recognized by the industry by winning a series of awards, including 2020 Top 100 China Social E-Commerce, 2020 Most Influential Smart E-commerce Service Brands, 2021 Top 100 China Enterprises of Science and Technology Innovation.

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group Inc. is a leading technical service provider of SAAS and Cloud Intelligent System for micro-businesses, and is a pioneering internationalized system in the global micro-business cloud intelligence field and the leader, innovator and promoter of the world's cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses. WeTrade Group independently developed the cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses (Abbreviation: YCloud). YCloud can strengthen users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also can help increase the payment scenarios to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system. Up to now, YCloud's business has successfully landed in mainland China and Hong Kong, covering the micro business industry, tourism industry, hospitality industry, livestreaming and short video industry, aesthetic medical industry and traditional retail industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.wetg.group.

