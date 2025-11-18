Wetzel's Pretzels Spreads Holiday Cheer with 2025 Gift Card BONUS Promotion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wetzel's Pretzels (Wetzel's) is making the 2025 holiday season butter than ever with a special gift card promotion designed to delight friends, family, and snack lovers everywhere. As a festive thank you, from November 24 through December 31, 2025, guests will receive a $5 BONUS eCard for every purchase of $25 in Wetzel's Pretzels gift cards online at Wetzels.com*

Important Information:

Offer is available ONLINE ONLY at Wetzels.com from 11/24/25 – 12/31/25, while supplies last.

$5 BONUS eCards are valid from 11/24/25 – 2/28/26 and cannot be used to purchase gift cards. Additional restrictions apply.

The $5 BONUS eCard will be emailed to the purchaser.

Any combination of physical or eGift cards totaling $25 qualifies for the bonus.

"At Wetzel's, we're all about bringing fresh-baked joy to every celebration — and this holiday season, we're turning up the cheer! Our online holiday bonus offer lets fans share the warm, buttery goodness of Wetzel's with friends and family (and maybe treat themselves, too). It's our way of spreading joy and making the season a little more doughlicious," said Sarah Curtis, Vice President, Marketing & Payments for Wetzel's Pretzels.

Celebrate the season with the gift of pretzel perfection and get a little extra bonus for yourself.

About Wetzel's Pretzels:

Providing a fun, fresh take on soft pretzels, Wetzel's Pretzels was founded in 1994 by Bill Phelps and Rick Wetzel in Pasadena, California. Drawing fans to its mouth-watering, portable snacks that are hand-rolled, baked fresh and served hot from the oven, word quickly spread about the delicious West Coast brand. Today, Wetzel's Pretzels has grown to more than 400 locations continuing to cultivate fanatics around the world with its SoCal vibes and "gram-worthy" snacks. As the nation's leading pretzel chain, the franchise has received numerous accolades, most recently being named on Yelp's 2024 Fastest Growing Brands, alongside Franchise Business Review's 2024 Top Franchises, 2024 Top Franchises for Women, and Top Culture100 lists.

*Offer available online only from 11/24/25 - 12/31/25 while supplies last. $5 BONUS eCards valid 11/24/25 - 2/28/26 only. Additional restrictions apply. ©2025 Kahala Management, L.L.C. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Wetzel's Pretzels