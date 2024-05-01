We've Got You Covered: Babyganics Launches Sheer Blend Mineral Sunscreen Lotion and Baby Mosquito Repellent Lotion To Make Summer Season A Breeze

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Babyganics is making it easier for families to make the great outdoors even greater with the debut of its latest products: Sheer Blend Mineral Sunscreen Lotion and Baby Mosquito Repellent Lotion. Knowing outdoor protection applications can be tough as parents and wriggly kids combat streaky white cast and gloopy feel, Babyganics formulated these product innovations with thoughtfully chosen ingredients that are mess-free and stress-free.

Sheer Blend Mineral Sunscreen Lotion: A new sunscreen that blends in & blocks out harmful rays

The new and improved Sheer Blend Mineral Sunscreen Lotion is designed with inclusivity in mind. It goes on white with a silky-smooth texture and blends in quickly and easily for a sheer finish on all skin tones, making streaky white cast and icky residue a thing of the past. The innovative formula breaks the mold of traditional mineral sunscreens with its blendability and water-resistant SPF 50 offering tear-free, pediatrician-approved protection.

The new sheer blend range includes:

Sheer Blend Mineral Sunscreen Lotion (3 oz, 8 oz) — Made for easy application for kids off on their next sunny adventure available in two different sizes.

Totally Tropical Sheer Blend Mineral Sunscreen Lotion (3 oz) — All the protection you need with a fun tropical fragrance infused.

The Sheer Blend Mineral Sunscreen Lotion is non-allergenic and free from oxybenzone, octinoxate, parabens, or nano-particles. It's formulated without oxybenzone and octinoxate, making it a great option for sensitive skin. The sunscreen can be purchased in 3 oz or 8 oz bottles either fragrance free or infused with a totally tropical scent, a fun 100% natural fragrance that kids love.

Baby Mosquito Repellent Lotion: Natural Defense for Every Family

The new Baby Mosquito Repellent Lotion is non-greasy, easy-to-apply and feels great on skin for maximal protection and minimal fuss. Powered by essential oils including rosemary, citronella, geranium peppermint, cedarwood and lemongrass, the lotion is expertly designed to repel pesky mosquitoes for up to 60 minutes.

The Sheer Blend Mineral Sunscreen Lotion and Baby Mosquito Repellent Lotion are made for children ages 6 months and up. Starting this month, both products are available at major retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmart as well as through the direct-to-consumer website.

Like all Babyganics products, Sheer Blend Mineral Sunscreen Lotion and Baby Mosquito Repellent Lotion follow the company's mission to make natural products that are good for kids with trusted efficacy for parental peace of mind. The new products are made with carefully chosen ingredients for cruelty-free formulas that are not tested on animals. As part of Babyganics' commitment to sustainability, both products were made with recyclability in mind. Families who would like to recycle their used products can find details at https://babyganics.com/letsrecycle/.

