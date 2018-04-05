We've Got Your Back: Hope Orthopedics selects Dr. Cyrus Ghavam

"We are excited to have Dr. Ghavam join the Hope team," said Hope Orthopedics CEO, Lorissa Addabbo. "He is committed to providing excellence in care; which aligns with our values at Hope. Adding Spine Care to our list of services is just a small step we are taking on our path to better serving the community."

Ghavam earned his bachelor's and master's degrees at Stanford University, and his medical degree with Research Distinction at the University of Miami School of Medicine. He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Alabama Birmingham, followed by a subspecialty fellowship in spine surgery at the Charlotte Spine Center. He received board certification from the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, he resides as a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and continues as a diligent member of the North American Spine Society, the largest spine care society in America. Ghavam also serves as a flight surgeon in the United States Air Force.

Dr. Ghavam brings 20 years' experience, a passion for patient satisfaction and an ongoing interest in improving care options. He holds two patents for spinal implants and is in pursuit of a third involving nanotechnology. Ghavam will soon be releasing a research paper on blood thinners in spine surgery.

About Hope Orthopedics:

Hope Orthopedics is a full-service orthopedic practice devoted to the diagnosis and treatment of injuries and diseases of the musculoskeletal system, providing general orthopedic, sports medicine and spine care as well as hand therapy and physical therapy. For more information on Hope Orthopedics of Oregon visit www.HopeOrthopedics.com

