"We've Learned What Works for Today's Tumultuous Times." The Centre for Global Inclusion Publishes 4th Edition of the Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Benchmarks

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How does an organization know if its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program will show results in today's sometimes contentious multicultural climate? How should systemic racism and other issues be addressed? Leveraging 112 experts from organizations of all sizes, types, industries, sectors, and world regions, we have reached agreement on what makes for success. The downloadable Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Benchmarks: Standards for Organizations Around the World (GDEIB), is available at no cost by going to www.centreforglobalinclusion.org.

The Centre for Global Inclusion houses and distributes the GDEIB. The Centre is a nonprofit organization with a mission to serve as a resource for research and education for individuals and organizations in their quest to improve DEI practices around the world. This new 2021 edition, the fourth since 2006, keeps pace with present-day, real-world matters including the way work is changing because of the pandemic, the accelerated pace of change, advances in technology including artificial intelligence, and increased focus and attention to equity in light of incidents of racism globally.

"People are no longer satisfied with superficial or inauthentic intentions of change by their leaders," says co-author Nene Molefi, Managing Director, Mandate Molefi, Johannesburg, South Africa. "They want to see real action." The GDEIB describes what is necessary to do DEI work well. It needs to be strategic, tied to the mission and goals of the organization, led with competence and implemented in a systemic and sustainable manner.

Agreed upon by 112 experts and three authors, the GDEIB's 275 benchmarks encompass fifteen categories with five progression levels: Inactive, Reactive, Proactive, Progressive, and Best Practices. It is offered at no cost to the user. A Suite of supporting Tools, including slides, activities, and other items, is also provided at no cost.

Co-author Julie O'Mara, Chair of the Board of The Centre for Global Inclusion, Las Vegas, NV, adds that "bold actions are needed to communicate clearly to all stakeholders how adamant organizations are in addressing discrimination, inequity, and exclusion. The GDEIB approach is definitely not a quick fix. It guides organizations on how to impact systemic change in addressing racism and other concerning DEI issues."

"The GDEIB truly offers a systemic perspective on managing diversity and promoting equity and inclusion" remarks co-author Alan Richter, PhD, President, QED Consulting, New York, NY. "The GDEIB spells out what good, better, and best work looks like. It readily frames where and how an organization can focus its capabilities to reach best practices."

The GDEIB is available at no charge because of the generosity of our 68 sponsors. Our Diamond sponsors are AmeriscourceBergen, Brown-Forman Corporation, Macy's, and Mass Mutual. Go to our website www.centreforglobalinclusion.org for more information about all our sponsors, and to access the GDEIB and suite of tools.

